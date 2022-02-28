‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Sr. Poses With His Son and Granddaughter in Adorable Pic

American Chopper star Paul Teutul Sr. is showing off his adorable granddaughter in his new Instagram post. The 72-year old motorcycle aficionado has a softer side when it comes to his family. The father of four is now a grandfather of seven, but gives special attention to his only granddaughter.

In the photo, the American Chopper is holding Gabriela Teutul, the daughter of his son Daniel. Fans of the show know Daniel as the owner of Orange County Ironworks LLC. Daniel and Paul are all smiles in the photo-op with Gabriella. She is as cute as can be, wearing a pink floral onesie and a crocheted headband.

“Getting ready for the handoff,” he captions his post.

Fans are swooning over the family photo in the comments.

“Wow! Paul CAN smile! Amazing,” one fan jokes.

“Seriously great pic of you both. That’s a genuine smile there! Seniors still rockin’ those scary-looking guns too,” another writes.

It is good to see the American Chopper stars taking some much-deserved family time.

The ‘American Chopper’ Shows Off His Girlfriend

Paul Teutul Sr. is looking happily in love recently. His Instagram followers think it is because of his girlfriend, Joan Bulger Kay. The American Chopper himself is showing off his lady love more and more on his socials. From cute selfies to fun slideshows, the pair seems to have a lot of fun together.

“Good to get away and chill for a little,” he writes.

From the looks of it, the couple has been together for a pretty long time. From fun date nights, to chill days in with their animals, spending quality time together is the most important thing.

Calling himself a “lucky guy,” Teutul Sr. looks happier than ever. His fans are taking notice.

“Definitely. Nothing like having a beautiful strong woman by our side,” one writes.

“Good morning Joannie. You look gorgeous. Have a great day,” another says.

“You are both amazing people and deserve each other.”

While the American Chopper star is not on television much anymore, we are happy that he is spending his time with his love.

Will ‘American Chopper’ Be Renewed For Season 13?

Fans are unsure whether or not they will receive new episodes of the Discovery Channel show. As of right now, there are 12 seasons of American Chopper available to watch on the network. While Season 13 was ready to be released in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic likely stalled production. The network has not given a confirmation as to if fans will receive more episodes of their favorite Orange County family.