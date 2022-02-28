ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Sr. Poses With His Son and Granddaughter in Adorable Pic

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVyMH_0eRG3DSZ00

American Chopper star Paul Teutul Sr. is showing off his adorable granddaughter in his new Instagram post. The 72-year old motorcycle aficionado has a softer side when it comes to his family. The father of four is now a grandfather of seven, but gives special attention to his only granddaughter.

In the photo, the American Chopper is holding Gabriela Teutul, the daughter of his son Daniel. Fans of the show know Daniel as the owner of Orange County Ironworks LLC. Daniel and Paul are all smiles in the photo-op with Gabriella. She is as cute as can be, wearing a pink floral onesie and a crocheted headband.

“Getting ready for the handoff,” he captions his post.

Fans are swooning over the family photo in the comments.

“Wow! Paul CAN smile! Amazing,” one fan jokes.

“Seriously great pic of you both. That’s a genuine smile there! Seniors still rockin’ those scary-looking guns too,” another writes.

It is good to see the American Chopper stars taking some much-deserved family time.

The ‘American Chopper’ Shows Off His Girlfriend

Paul Teutul Sr. is looking happily in love recently. His Instagram followers think it is because of his girlfriend, Joan Bulger Kay. The American Chopper himself is showing off his lady love more and more on his socials. From cute selfies to fun slideshows, the pair seems to have a lot of fun together.

“Good to get away and chill for a little,” he writes.

From the looks of it, the couple has been together for a pretty long time. From fun date nights, to chill days in with their animals, spending quality time together is the most important thing.

Calling himself a “lucky guy,” Teutul Sr. looks happier than ever. His fans are taking notice.

“Definitely. Nothing like having a beautiful strong woman by our side,” one writes.

“Good morning Joannie. You look gorgeous. Have a great day,” another says.

“You are both amazing people and deserve each other.”

While the American Chopper star is not on television much anymore, we are happy that he is spending his time with his love.

Will ‘American Chopper’ Be Renewed For Season 13?

Fans are unsure whether or not they will receive new episodes of the Discovery Channel show. As of right now, there are 12 seasons of American Chopper available to watch on the network. While Season 13 was ready to be released in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic likely stalled production. The network has not given a confirmation as to if fans will receive more episodes of their favorite Orange County family.

Comments / 21

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Teutul Sr.
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#American Chopper#The American Chopper#Paulteutulsr
TODAY.com

Gus is 1! See how Mandy Moore and husband celebrated their son’s birthday

Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, shared a series of sweet photos and videos on Instagram of their son’s first birthday celebrations over the weekend. “1st birthday party was a hit! Making memories and so full of love and cake,” the “This Is Us” star wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #thisisgus.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

This Woman Walked Out Of Her Cousin's Wedding After He Announced He Was Marrying His Mistress Instead of His Fiancée

Here we go again… it’s another wild AITA Reddit story. And once again the drama has culminated on someone’s wedding day. In a thread posted this week, a 45-year-old woman wanted to know whether she was the arsehole for walking out of her cousin’s wedding 25 years ago when he swapped the bride from his fiancée to his mistress without telling anyone.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Why 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Rain Brown Was Banned From TikTok

The youngest of the Alaskan Bush People siblings has officially joined TikTok, though it wasn't without a bit of difficulty. Rain Brown, 19, now has a fully working TikTok account after she was briefly banned from the social media platform following her first attempt to join. The Discovery Channel star opened up about the hectic ordeal on Instagram, where she explained the reason for her ban and how she managed to get her account back.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Riley Burruss Shared the Most Precious Photo of Siblings Ace and Blaze

Kandi Burruss’ eldest daughter, Riley Burruss, is sharing one of her favorite photos of her little brother and sister, Ace and Blaze Tucker. The Real Housewives of Atlanta daughter recently captured the sweetest moment between her younger siblings on Instagram. On February 9, Riley took to her Instagram Stories...
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Praise Kailyn Lowry After She Flaunts Weight Loss: ‘Looking Good’

Beautiful inside and out! Teen Mom 2 fans praised Kailyn Lowry after she flaunted her weight loss in a new photo. “Love this couple so much,” the reality star, 29, captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, February 19. She posted next to friends Kyle and Audrey Hill, with son Lux Russell Lowry hugging his mommy and smiling for the camera. Upon noticing her figure, multiple fans swarmed the comments section under her post.
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’ Fans Drop Hilarious Reactions to Chumlee’s New Pic With Corey Harrison

“Pawn Stars” fans are having a field day commenting on the new picture of Chumlee and Corey uploaded to Instagram. The photo features the two walking together. Chumlee has his hand up mid-conversation in an awkward position. What really ties the whole thing together is the fact that Chumlee is wearing a bright tie-dye shirt with the words “Believe Can” written on them.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Raiven Brown Says Bear ‘Never Thought He Would Have Kids’

While Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is now the proud father of his almost two-year-old son, River, there was a time when he thought he wouldn’t have children at all, according to his wife, Raiven. Recently, Raiven has been responding to fans questions on Instagram, and one conversation revealed some new information regarding her Alaskan Bush People husband’s initial family plan. As it turns out, originally, Bear “never thought he would have kids.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

414K+
Followers
43K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy