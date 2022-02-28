ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansdowne, PA

Lansdowne’s Theresa Pettaway Gives New Moms a Helping Hand

 5 days ago

Image via 6abc

Theresa Pettaway of Lansdowne is a mother figure to women across the Delaware Valley, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6abc.com.

Two of the three babies for this teen mom were premature births. The first time, she didn’t even know she was pregnant, and doctors didn’t think she would make it.

Now she works hard so other women have the information and resources they need to have healthy deliveries and be good moms.

“With my second daughter in the NICU, I started being the person that everybody came to,” said Pettaway. “So, I educated myself and started mentoring moms. That’s where the Pettaway Pursuit Foundation was actually birthed out of.”

Pettaway’s non-profit has online classes, breastfeeding assistance, labor support and postpartum care for mothers.

They’ve increased their outreach to include food and giveaways such as the Pampering Parents Program.

The program has been much appreciated.

“Between the classes and education and even the lactation consultant, I mean, just being a first-time mom and being older, it just really made such a big difference,” said Amey Reid from Secane.

Others appreciate the donated items to offset the high cost of motherhood.

Read more at 6abc.com about Theresa Pettaway and her nonprofit, Pettaway Pursuit Foundation.

