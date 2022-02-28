ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Valleyfair in Shakopee Will No Longer Do “ValleySCARE”

By Laura Bradshaw
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the years, Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee has turned into ValleySCARE the end of September through October leading up to Halloween. I have never been there, but apparently it's a little too scary for the little ones at night. Even though they did a "tame" version of Valley-scare during the...

1390 Granite City Sports

Targeting Spooky Spring Panfish

As the weather starts to break and winter becomes visible in the rear-view mirror, anglers turn their thoughts to the next fishing season. For most of us, that means spring, ice-out panfish. I wouldn’t consider myself a panfish addict by any means, but I do love to eat crappies. Because...
HOBBIES
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong (Her) Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To St. Cloud

The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Moorhead Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
MOORHEAD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Band GUYTANO Releasing New Music March 1st

Minnesota-based Guytano is made up of brothers Grant and Eddie Hamilton along with Isaac Hesse and Colter Benoit. The band first met in 2010 while attending middle school in Sartell, Minnesota where they began covering punk rock songs eventually finding their own synth-based pop-rock sound behind the songs of the band's Grant Hamilton.
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Banksy Exhibit Coming to Minneapolis at Secret Venue, Date & Time

The largest Banksy art exhibit ever assembled is coming to Minneapolis, but the venue, date and time are all a secret. An art exhibit featuring work of the world's most mysterious street artist is coming to Minnesota. "The Art of Banksy holds the world's largest collection of privately owned Banksy art," reads the Art of Banksy website. The "globally acclaimed showcase features original and authenticated works [including] prints, canvasses, screenprints, sculptures, unique works and limited-edition pieces mainly dated between the years 1997 to 2008, the period which resulted in Banksy’s most recognizable and well-known works."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

See Dua Lipa At Target Center March 8

We're going to 'Blow Your Mind' with this one! We want to send you to See Dua Lipa's 'The Future Nostalgia Tour' LIVE Target Center on Tuesday, March 8!. And, we don't know you're probably 'Scared To Be Lonely' which is why we'll let you bring a friend, too!. Ready...
1390 Granite City Sports

Explore an Ice Palace Northwest of St. Cloud

Detroit Lakes has an ice palace as part of their winter festival called "Polar Fest". Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. She says this palace is available through February 27th. The Ice was harvested from Little Detroit Lake in January to construct the Ice Palace. Hayes says the Ice Palace is the largest yet with a footprint of 32′ tall x 95′ wide x 24’ deep! Showcase favorites, King Isbit’s throne, professionally carved ice sculptures, and the King Isbit’s playground filled with lights and snow sculptures provides wintry fun for all ages.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

