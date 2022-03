Here are 5 things to know about Katie Meyer, the 22-year-old Stanford soccer player who has sadly passed away. Katie Meyer, 22, the goaltender for the Stanford women’s soccer team, has tragically passed away in a campus residence, reported the New York Post. “Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Stanford vice provost for student affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and athletic director Bernard Muir said in a message on the university’s communications site, not revealing the cause of death.

STANFORD, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO