Recipes

Moist Honey Cake

By Italian Chocolate
italianchoco.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis moist honey cake is an ideal breakfast and sweet treat for any season. Rich, moist, and very delicious, here is the recipe:. 1/4 cup (60 ml) whiskey or rye (optional) 1 cup warm (240 ml) freshly brewed coffee or strong tea. 1/2 cup sliced or slivered almonds or...

italianchoco.com

recipesgram.com

Easy Italian Lemon Butter Bars Recipe

These Italian lemon butter bars are so soft, creamy and delicious! Plus, they are very simple and easy to prepare. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 40 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:. Servings 20. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 1½ cups all-purpose flour. ½...
RECIPES
Shelbyville News

Chew This! Applesauce Cake with Caramel Frosting

My Grandma Barbra loved applesauce cakes and I remembered making this one and adding the caramel frosting on top and how much she loved it, so I decided to share it here with all of you. Applesauce cake is really like a less-spicy version, if you will, of the typical spice cake. Some spice cakes are full of spice, along with even raisins, carrots and sometimes even coconut. This recipe that I am sharing, gets its spice from ground cinnamon and that is it. There is something about the ground cinnamon and the applesauce that really pairs well with the caramel frosting. It is important, with this recipe, to add the applesauce chilled and to make sure and not worry when the batter seems to have curdled. You have not messed up the recipe, it is just a chemical process that happens with this cake and is totally fine. I even use this caramel frosting recipe to top chocolate brownies or even chocolate mayonnaise cakes. It really is rich and delicious!
SHELBYVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moist#Honey#Angel Cake#White Sugar#Food Drink
Boston Globe

Recipe: Sour cream and chocolate chips make this banana bread more of a cake

The bananas on the counter are starting to turn brown, so now you have two choices. Peel them, pop them in a container, and freeze them for smoothies or for a banana bread in the future. Or just dive in and make banana bread right now. You don't have to pull out your mixer; this is a batter you stir in a big bowl. Chocolate chips make this loaf more of a cake than a bread, a bit of whole-wheat flour provides an earthy depth, and sour cream gives it an appealing crumb. It will keep several days wrapped in foil, for breakfasts or nibbling when you pass by.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Coconut Mango Salad with Shrimp

New Cookbook: 101 Thai Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die. Coconut Mango Salad with Shrimp (Yum Mamuang) 1 tbsp (15 ml) canola or other high-temperature cooking oil. ½ lb (226 g) medium shrimp peeled and deveined, sliced in half lengthwise. 2 shallots, thinly sliced. 2 cloves garlic,...
COOK COUNTY, IL
SFGate

Glazed carrots with miso, orange zest and sesame seeds shine with flavor

Carrots are so much more intriguing than they usually get credit for. They have both a savory quality, which hints of the earth they come from, and enough sweetness to be dessert-worthy (hello, carrot cake). Raw, they handily keep their crunch in lunchboxes and picnic salads, but they also yield...
RECIPES
Pioneer Press

Bothered by the word ‘moist’? In these recipes, it’s a good thing.

Want to make people uncomfortable? Just say something is “moist.”. Studies show that many people don’t like the word, in large part because of its association with sweat and other types of moisture we’d rather not talk about. Yet when it comes to cooking, moist is a...
RECIPES
WTVF

Honey Jack Panna Cotta

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg TN made Honey Jack Panna Cotta. (See recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394. Honey Jack Panna Cotta. ¼ cup Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey. 1 envelope...
LYNCHBURG, TN
Washington Post

Skillet chicken with pan sauce takes a weeknight dinner from simple to special

This recipe comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. Steaming, braising, frying, roasting — we’ve discussed a lot of techniques in this newsletter over the past year. In the next...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Box of Confetti Cake Mix I Could Find — The Winner Is Beautifully Soft, Light, and Moist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I can’t think of a better centerpiece for a celebration than a cake studded with edible confetti. As a kid, I remember attending friends’ birthday parties, my eyes growing wide upon discovering a table full of sprinkle-laden cake slices, piled high with sugary sweet vanilla icing with even more sprinkles on top (sometimes more is more, right?).
FOOD & DRINKS
Sun-Journal

Celebrating everything with cake and cake stands

There isn’t much that is more fun to display, serve, and eat than cake. I tend to prefer simple cakes like multi-layered chocolate with chocolate buttercream frosting. Obviously, because of the chocolate and butter combination, it’s the only one that I like with lots of frosting. It goes abundantly well with any drinkable liquid, from milk to bourbon!
FOOD & DRINKS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Sunday supper: Roasted Snapper and Vegetables with Mustard Sauce

Note: Looking for a lighter respite from your cold-weather meat-and-potatoes rut? Try this easy one-pan meal of hearty red snapper, golden potatoes and charred broccoli. If you don't have red snapper, use a firm white fish such as grouper, mahi-mahi, halibut or even tilapia. Use small red potatoes measuring 1 to 2 inches in diameter. From "The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook From America's Test Kitchen" (2021).
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Lemon-Blueberry Cupcakes with Blueberry-Lemon Buttercream Frosting

Beat butter for frosting in a large bowl until creamy and smooth. Add 1 cup powdered sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt; beat until thoroughly combined. Add 1/4 cup blueberry jam and mix until combined. Add 1 cup powdered sugar and mix until smooth. Repeat with remaining 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar. Add heavy cream and beat until frosting is smooth and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes more.
RECIPES
Tu Salud

Healthy Recipe: Salmon With Grapefruit Vinaigrette

This recipe is one of the simplest ways to cook salmon and an even more delicious way to eat it. The pleasantly bitter-tasting broccoli rabe and tangy vinaigrette contrast beautifully with the richness of the fish. Since the salmon is pan-seared, the cooking smell might be off-putting to someone on chemo, so this is probably a dish better suited to healthy survivorship.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

