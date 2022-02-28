Episcopal Academy Senior Plays on U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team

Image via 6abc

Episcopal Academy senior Ashley Sessa just finished her final field hockey high school season in Newtown Square, writes Jamie Apody and Mark Meany for 6abc.com.

She scored 34 goals, leading her team to a 20-1 record.

She also plays for the WC Eagles and has been named to the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The 17-year-old is the youngest player on the team.

“Honestly, I don’t feel that young when I’m with them because they treat me like an adult and they treat me as if I’m their age,” Sessa said.

The senior has been playing field hockey since the age of four.

“At first, it was (just) fun because you’re a kid and you don’t want to ruin the sport when you’re young, so it was fun. Then I joined my club now, WC Eagles, and they’ve helped me so much,” Sessa said.

She competed last month in the Pan American Cup in Santiago, Chile. Team USA finished fourth.

Sessa is honored to be on the team, which has always been a dream of hers.

She will be continuing her academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina, with an ultimate goal of winning an Olympic medal