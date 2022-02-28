ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Primary Arms Optics Names Director Of Product Marketing

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary Arms Optics announced it has hired Stephen Morgan as director of product marketing for all its product categories. Since retiring from the U.S. Army in 2009, Morgan has worked in the firearms industry...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Ulta names two new directors

Ulta has named two new directors to its board effective Feb. 16. Gisel Ruiz is former executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Sam’s Club division of Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT). Joining her is on the board is Kelly Garcia, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ).
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie CEO Dissects ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Store Strategy

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Army#Primary Arms Optics
pymnts

NCR and Stratacache Partner on Digital Menu Rollout

Enterprise technology provider NCR Corporation on Tuesday (March 1) announced a partnership with global digital signage and retail marketing platform Stratacache on software solutions that link to the NCR commerce platform, analytics and around-the-clock field service for restaurants. “Digital signage is a powerful tool that goes beyond simply communicating a...
BUSINESS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

CVS Health Sets Its Sights on a Fast-Growing Market

CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report wants to be more than a place where you pick up your prescription while maybe buying a candy bar or a soda as you do it. The company has recast its pharmacies as community health centers, adding Minute Clinics that can handle nonurgent health-care needs and testing concepts including health-care concierges to help customers navigate a challenging landscape.
WOONSOCKET, RI
CNBC

Five things every entrepreneur should do when starting a company

To succeed as an entrepreneur you need to be dedicated to your company mission and should be "armed with information," from understanding the market to customer feedback, according to Zuleyka Strasner, founder and CEO of Zero Grocery, a plastic-free delivery service. The Bay Area-based startup launched in 2019 and has raised $16.5 million.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
beckershospitalreview.com

Humana, Anthem CIOs weigh in on shift in their roles

CIOs from health insurers Humana and Anthem weighed in on the complexity of their roles and how they went from making enterprise technology decisions to becoming business advisers, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 24. CIOs continue to oversee data governance, compliance and other higher-level IT functions, but their roles...
BUSINESS
WWD

How Beauty Executives Develop Marketing Strategies

Click here to read the full article. Beauty product marketing may involve countless touch points, but to industry leaders, defining a strategy is as simple as identifying consumers and reaching them. In the latest module of Beauty Business Essentials, WWD Beauty Inc’s digital course with Fashion Institute of Technology and Yellowbrick, industry experts outline how to effectively market their products.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “There’s product, there’s price, there’s promotion and place. You have to think about what is your product, who is it for, and why is...
SKIN CARE
pymnts

Today in FinTech: TabaPay Eyes New Verticals; Tranglo Teams with Ripple; M-KOPA Branches Out; Cheddar Acquires New Tech; Shift4 Makes Acquisitions for Growth

In today’s FinTech news, it’s all about growth as TabaPay lands SoftBank funding while eyeing different verticals, M-KOPA secures fresh capital for new market expansion and Shift4 buys two companies to pick up unexplored verticals. Meanwhile, Tranglo is now offering Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) service, Cheddar acquires Upside...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Tech Mahindra forays into metaverse, NTF business - Launches TechMVerse

The metaverse bug has started biting Indian companies, too. Just the other day, Infosys launched its 'metaverse foundry'. Today, another leading Indian IT player Tech Mahindra announced the launch of TechMVerse, its new division to tap the opportunities in this emerging field. As part of its foray, the company would also train around 1,000 employees to handle metaverse projects.
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kara Trousdale Joins Beautycounter as Chief Commercial Officer

Click here to read the full article. Beautycounter, an early “clean” beauty proponent, has tapped Kara Trousdale as chief commercial officer, WWD has learned. Trousdale was previously at Amazon for eight years, most recently serving as chief marketing officer for Amazon Fashion since September 2021.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' At Beautycounter, the executive will aim to widen accessibility of “clean” beauty as she oversees the brand’s omnichannel model, focusing on scaling retail and e-commerce. “As a longtime customer and admirer of the business,...
BUSINESS
Forbes

The Boomerang Effect: How Employees Are Returning And What It Means For Commercial Real Estate

Marc DeLuca is CEO of KBS, one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. At last count, there were 10 million jobs available nationwide as a result of the Great Resignation movement. The trend has been spurred by a combination of a record number of job openings as well as work disruptions caused by the pandemic. But in a Wired article, Anthony Klotz, the academic who coined the term “Great Resignation,” predicts that this current situation will soon be replaced by a wave of boomerang employees returning to work.
REAL ESTATE
WWD

Qurate Retail Triggers Reorg at Senior Levels

Click here to read the full article. Leadership changes are sweeping through Qurate Retail Group as the company strives for a turnaround by differentiating its QVC and HSN units and accelerating livestreaming efforts. On Wednesday morning, Qurate Retail’s president and chief executive officer David L. Rawlinson 2nd announced new presidents for the QVC U.S. and HSN units, the addition of a chief of staff, and a search for a chief operating officer. It’s Rawlinson’s first management changes since becoming president and CEO in October 2021, succeeding Mike George. He joined Qurate as president and CEO-elect in August 2021.More from WWDHSN and...
RETAIL
pymnts

96% of Target’s Q4 Sales Fulfilled in-Store, Retailer Invests in Ease and Convenience

Less than a week after unveiling its innovative curbside returns and Starbucks partnership, Target has given investors another dose of news that is sending the stock higher. Not only did the Minnesota-based owner of 1,900 retail locations cap off a “year of record growth” on the back of a pandemic and stimulus-check-aided prior period, but it did so in a manner that is distinctly different than anything the big box chain has done in the past 100 years.
RETAIL
Reuters

Domino's Pizza CEO to retire, operating officer to take over

March 1 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ.N) said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison will retire at the end of April and be succeeded by operating head Russell Weiner, at a time the pizza chain is battling with supply chain disruptions. Allison, 55, who has been with company...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Theatres Bolsters Management Ranks As Two Top Execs Leave

John McDonald is retiring after a 47-year career with AMC Theatres, most recently as head of U.S. operations, while Stephen Colanero is also stepping down as the cinema giant’s executive vp and chief marketing officer. On Monday, AMC said Dan Ellis, currently senior vp, development and international, will succeed McDonald as executive vp, chief operations and development officer. And Eliot Hamlisch has joined AMC as executive vp and chief marketing officer as he takes over from Colanero.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Theatres Takes Over Former Cinemark Cinema Lease in ChicagoAMC Theatres Hires Ellen Copaken to Lead Retail Popcorn BusinessAMC Theatres Takes...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy