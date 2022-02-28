Rate increases in April for Nevada Southwest Gas customers
The rates Southwest Gas charges Nevada customers will increase slightly, effective in April. The utility filed for increases totaling $28.7 million with...www.nnbw.com
The rates Southwest Gas charges Nevada customers will increase slightly, effective in April. The utility filed for increases totaling $28.7 million with...www.nnbw.com
The left wants everyone on electricity… Get rid of the left end the problem
It's already higher than a cats back. It used to be the affordable fuel until the past year. I wonder what happened.
Comments / 9