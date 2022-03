If you don't know what boba is, that's okay, I didn't either until my girlfriend showed me! Fortunately, the Quad Cities has a ton of different spots, all offering a unique twist on the fun drink. Bubble tea is a tea-based Taiwanese drink that originated in the 1980s. It usually consists of milk tea with chewy tapioca pearls in the bottom but there are tons of different flavor combinations you can choose from! These are my top three favorite spots!

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO