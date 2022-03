I never thought I'd be so jealous of so many kids. The QC Rock Academy has such an amazing program. From individual lessons to full on literal "rock band class"...they really have something no one else has. If you've ever been to a "Battle of the Bands" you can see fully grown adult musicians jealous of the size of crowd they get to play in front of and the response that audience gives them.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO