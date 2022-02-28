ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Which New Moms Are at Highest Risk for Postpartum Depression?

gladstonedispatch.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich New Moms Are at Highest Risk for Postpartum Depression?....

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

UVA researchers study postpartum depression, focus on early detection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of researchers with the University of Virginia is working to further understand postpartum depression. Roughly 1.1 million mothers participated in the “After Childbirth Survey” supported by the Flo app, which helps women track their menstrual cycle. The data set was provided to Doctor Jennifer Payne, who serves as the senior author on the UVA study.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washington Post

For Black parents with postpartum depression, help can be difficult to find

Bethany Riddick began experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression nearly immediately after the birth of her son in March 2020. She didn’t want to watch television, read books, go for walks or even step onto the balcony of her Milwaukee apartment. Lockdown restrictions had just started in Wisconsin to slow the spread of the coronavirus, making her feel even more isolated. With her mother living in another state, she largely spent her postpartum days alone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wyoming News

Racism in Youth Leaves Black Women With  Lasting Risk of Depression

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Black women who often encountered racism before age 20 have an increased risk of depression, new research shows. Of the 1,600 Black women in Detroit, aged 25 to 35, who took part in the study, nearly two-thirds said they'd been subjected to some form of racism during adolescence, and more than one-third had symptoms of depression. "Looking across the life course from adolescence...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#Healthday News
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Motherly

Spotting postpartum depression can be difficult. Here’s why you should enlist your partner’s help

There’s something you should know about depression: It lies. Depression tells you that feeling hopeless and overwhelmed is normal, and you don’t need help. Or that therapy and medication won’t do anything because this is just who you are. In fact, a 2016 study in The American Journal of Psychotherapy backs this up, showing that cognitive distortions (false or exaggerated thoughts) are more commonly experienced in those with depression. I’ve experienced this firsthand, and it almost prevented me from getting the help I needed.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Charleston Press

Man dies of cancer three months after doctor ‘tells him he’s too young to have the disease and is just suffering anxiety’, his wife speaks out

Since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago, there have been dozens of cases where people were misdiagnosed and not properly treated after visiting doctors. In most of these cases, people started proper treatment after a while, but unfortunately, for others these situations were fatal. Few days...
CANCER
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Bill critical for new moms

State Sen. Anna Wishart has introduced a bill, LB 929, that is critical to the health of new moms. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum coverage from two to 12 months and makes a great deal of sense. Cardiovascular diseases, including stroke, are the leading cause of maternal mortality in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
Times Union

Viewpoint: When a new mom becomes a working mom

Every day looks different to me now that I'm a working parent. Before finally landing a spot in day care for my daughter, it was juggling an infant, meetings, walking the dog and my husband’s work schedule. Sometimes that meant starting work before the baby woke up and finishing after she fell asleep.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

CDC warns of alarming surge in Covid Omicron sub-variant in New York City as mandates lifted

The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up for 11.6 per cent of Covid-19 variants in the United States as of 5 March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. The cases of BA.2 variant have been doubling each week, CDC data from last week initially showed. However, the numbers were revised to a slightly lower degree on Tuesday.Revised estimates from the CDC showed that the “stealth” Omicron sub-variant accounted for more than 6 per cent of the cases in the US in the week that ended on 26 February, and nearly four per cent in the week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PsyPost

New psychology research uncovers an interesting link between inflammatory responses and depression

People who experience high inflammatory reactivity to socially stressful situations are more likely to develop depressive symptoms, according to a new study published in Psychological Science. The findings provide new insights into how interpersonal stress and inflammatory responses are related to mental illness. “We set out to discover why psychological...
MENTAL HEALTH
Freethink

Brains scans of the placebo effect show new way to treat depression

A meta-study of placebo effect research has revealed a link between the phenomenon — where people feel better or improve even without an active treatment — and an experimental depression treatment. The discovery could help us harness the effect to treat mental health conditions. The placebo effect: The...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy