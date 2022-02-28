ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Reliquary of Complicated Truths' exhibition at Duke Chapel delves into loneliness and hope

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to a scene in Duke Divinity professor Kate Bowler’s book “No Cure for Being Human (And Other Truths I Need to Hear),” Lanecia Rouse Tinsley, MDiv ‘03, was inspired to create the installation “Reliquary of Complicated Truths,” which is on view in the Duke Chapel through...

