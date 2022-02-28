ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. FDA declines to approve Amryt’s rare skin disease treatment

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmryt Pharma said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to...

Reuters

U.S. FDA limits use of GlaxoSmithKline-Vir COVID-19 drug

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotech's (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody treatment should not be used in places with circulation of variants that are not susceptible to the drug. Vir has said the drug, sotrovimab, retains neutralizing activity against the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Register Citizen

Critics skeptical as FDA approves Purdue Pharma treatment for opioid overdoses

STAMFORD — Purdue Pharma, which is trying to settle several thousand lawsuits alleging it fueled the opioid crisis with deceptive OxyContin marketing, announced it has gained the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for a treatment for opioid overdoses. The FDA approved Stamford-based Purdue’s new drug application for its...
STAMFORD, CT
Metro International

FDA approves cancer therapy by J&J, partner Legend Biotech

(Reuters) – The U.S. health regulator has approved a therapy developed by Johnson & Johnson and its China-focused partner Legend Biotech Corp to treat a type of white blood cell cancer, the U.S. healthcare company said on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision paves the way for Legend’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Futurity

Arthritis drug may save COVID patients on ventilators

Critically-ill patients with COVID-19 requiring respiratory support survived at a statistically higher rate when randomized to get the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib, according to a new study. Baricitinib is a repurposed drug, originally developed for rheumatoid arthritis. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued an amended Emergency Use Authorization for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
Lockhaven Express

Potential signs of kidney disease

METRO — Chronic kidney disease is a significant threat to millions of people across the globe. According to the National Kidney Foundation®, 10 percent of the worldwide population is affected by CKD, which affects people of all ages and races. Though there is no cure for CKD, the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Interesting Engineering

The Netherlands uncovered a new HIV variant. And it's more contagious

The variant increases the number of HIV virus particles in infected people’s blood. Cavallini James/BSIP/Science Photo Library. The HIV-1 virus affects more than 37 million individuals globally and has resulted in 36 million fatalities to date, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Scientists are scrambling to develop a vaccine; however, as the COVID-19 pandemic can attest, viruses mutate and these mutations can have a huge impact on the virus's transmissibility and risks, making things harder for the masses. And now, this is the case we're up against, as scientists have discovered a new and very virulent HIV strain in the Netherlands.
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

New Trick for Old Drug: Protecting Against COVID-19 Lung Damage and Blood Clots

An FDA-approved drug that has been in clinical use for more than 70 years may protect against lung injury and the risk of blood clots in severe COVID-19 and other disorders that cause immune-mediated damage to the lungs, according to a preclinical study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
CANCER
Anchorage Daily News

Baby formula recalled after four infants in three states fall ill with bacterial infections

Abbott is recalling baby formula produced at a Michigan plant following reports that four infants in three states fell ill with bacterial infections. The company says it took the action after it became aware of four consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powdered formula. According to the Food and Drug Administration, three of the cases, including the death of a newborn, were linked to Cronobacter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MassLive.com

Baby formula recall: Similac powdered baby formula recalled after 4 infants reportedly get sick from bacterial contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced it is investigating consumer complaints related to bacterial infections reportedly coming from contaminated baby formula after four infants across three states fell ill, and one potentially died from it. The complaints in all four cases are tied to hospitalizations from Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists characterize the imbalanced gut bacteria of patients with myocardial infarction, angina and heart failure

The human gut contains trillions of bacteria, collectively called the gut microbiome, which may have positive and negative effects on human health. When in balance they function as an inner chemistry factory producing numerous compounds that promote good health. However, an unhealthy lifestyle—poor diet, smoking, lack of physical activity or disease—can disrupt the balance, leading the microbiome to instead produce compounds that may trigger multiple non-communicable chronic disorders in people at high genetic risk, including myocardial infarction, angina or heart failure.
SCIENCE
Essence

Powdered Infant Formula From Three Popular Brands Being Recalled As FDA Investigates Complaints Of Bacterial Infections

The products include select powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas. A few well-known formula brands manufactured by the company Abbott Nutrition are being recalled after four reported cases of babies reportedly falling ill from possible bacterial contamination of the products. The offerings include select powdered Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Study Suggests Long COVID Could be Related to Effect of Coronavirus on Vagus Nerve

Long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effect of the coronavirus on the vagus nerve—one of the most important multi-functional nerves in the body, according to a study. The vagus nerve extends from the brain down into the torso and into the heart, lungs and intestines, as well as several muscles, including those involved in swallowing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAFB

Rare disease attacks a child’s immune system

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - It seems unthinkable, but doctors are still faced with treating diseases that they have never seen before. So rare, that many times they go undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, and mismanaged for years. Another one of these diseases that attacks children, especially boys, has been discovered. And...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PsyPost

Hazardous alcohol consumption associated with lower executive functioning

Hazardous drinking is associated with lower executive functioning, which in turn is associated with heightened alcohol-related problems, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology. “We were interested in this topic because there is a large range of drinking behaviors, with many people drinking over the recommended maximum...
DRINKS
Oxygen

'Lucifer,' 'S.W.A.T.' Actor Accused Of Transporting Fentanyl-Laced Pills From Dealer To OD Victim

Federal authorities charged two people last week with distributing counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl that caused the death of a man in November 2020. Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, 33, and Mucktarr Kather Sei, 36, were indicted last week by a federal grand jury with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Todorova is also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute MDMA, based on drugs recovered in her Hollywood apartment before her arrest in March 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA

