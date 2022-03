Iowa's favorite Armless Archer and three-time Paralympian, Matt Stutzman has brought home the gold and captured the title of World Para Champion in Dubai. The final round was the first in history where two archers without arms competed against each other. He and his opponent, Russian Archery Federation’s Aleksandr Gombozhapov, went at it until the end, ending with a final score of 142-137.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO