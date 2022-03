Apple has had a long battle over the App Store payment system and more specifically, for not allowing developers to add their own payment systems to their apps on iPhones and iPad. The whole ordeal was made public with game-maker Epic's legal battle against Apple, but Epic has not been the only one who disagrees with Apple's way of doing things in the App Store. TechCrunch reports that Cupertino is about to get fined for a fifth time by The Netherlands' competition authority.

