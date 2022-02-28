ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Target to spend $300 million more in next year improving wages and healthcare

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Retailer Target Corp said on Monday it would spend $300 million more in the next year improving starting salaries and healthcare for its vast army of...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whittier Daily News

Target investing $300 million to boost new-hire wages to $24 hourly

Target plans to spend an extra $300 million on wages and benefits this year as the competition for labor heats up. While the lowest starting wage of $15 an hour won’t change, pay for new employees will range as high as $24 an hour depending on the job and the local market, Target said in a statement Monday. In addition, the retailer is expanding eligibility for health-care plans and speeding access to benefits.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Reuters#Retailer Target Corp#Omicron
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
FingerLakes1.com

Minimum Wage: Target boosts as high as $24 for some

Target has decided to pay their employees more, and some positions are starting out with a minimum wage as high as $24 per hour. The minimum wage was bumped across the company to $15 per hour in 2020, which will remain in place. Some employees may qualify for $24 per...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOKV

Target to set starting wage as high as $24 an hour

Target is trying to fill open positions, and the company is raising the starting wage to court new workers. The company said it will offer minimum wages of between $15 and $24 an hour with the highest pay offered in competitive markets, The Associated Press reported. Right now, Target has...
RETAIL
Kiplinger

Retirees: Go Ahead and Spend More in the Go-Go Years

The investment industry is famous for focusing on “return on investment,” but when it comes to your retirement nest egg, there’s more to consider than simply saving money and earning a return on investments. This singular focus has a significant flaw, because I believe anything that saves...
ECONOMY
Classic Rock 105.1

Target Raises Minimum Wage Range to $24 an Hour

Target announced that they plan to raise their hourly wage to $24 an hour. The company released the news in a press release in which the retailer detailed the plan to implement a new starting wage range from $15 to $24 an hour. The new wages will apply to hourly...
RETAIL
International Business Times

China Plans 7.1% Defence Spending Rise This Year, Outpacing GDP Target

China will spend 7.1% more on defence this year, outpacing last year's hike and the government's modest economic growth forecast as Premier Li Keqiang seeks to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and development interests. Li pledged to enhance military training and combat readiness for the People's Liberation Army, which is...
INDIA
thecentersquare.com

Iowa lawmakers to cut taxes by $236.3 million starting next year

(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to immediately sign a bill that would decrease tax liability in fiscal year 2023 by $236.3 million. In fiscal year 2024, the prediction rises to $561.4 million, the bill’s fiscal note said. Reynolds said in a statement Thursday...
IOWA STATE
Tri-City Herald

The U.S. is planning to spend more than $200 million to improve 3 Whatcom border crossings

The federal government is planning to spend more than $200 million to expand and improve three Whatcom County border crossings. The U.S. General Services Administration announced in a news release Friday, Feb. 25, that the funding will go toward the Pacific Highway Truck Crossing in Blaine as well as the Lynden and Sumas crossings. The funding is coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that passed in Congress and was signed by President Joe Biden in November.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Lancaster Online

Lancaster County could spend millions in federal funds to improve internet access [Lancaster Watchdog]

Lancaster County has two major opportunities to fund improvements to its broadband infrastructure, which data suggests is worse than any of its surrounding counties. The first is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which Lancaster received $106 million. The federal money can be used “to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure,” according to the Department of the Treasury. County commissioners have yet to specify how they will use the those funds, despite having started to receive them last May.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

CDC warns of alarming surge in Covid Omicron sub-variant in New York City as mandates lifted

The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up for 11.6 per cent of Covid-19 variants in the United States as of 5 March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. The cases of BA.2 variant have been doubling each week, CDC data from last week initially showed. However, the numbers were revised to a slightly lower degree on Tuesday.Revised estimates from the CDC showed that the “stealth” Omicron sub-variant accounted for more than 6 per cent of the cases in the US in the week that ended on 26 February, and nearly four per cent in the week...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

My husband and I rent out half our duplex, and our ‘deadbeat’ tenant owes us $22,500 in back rent. How can we recoup our losses?

My husband and I invested in a duplex 23 years ago and have rented out half of it to help pay the mortgage. Our renter has not paid us a dime since September 2020. It has only been recently that we could evict her, because the coronavirus-pandemic freeze of evictions was just lifted. We are owed over $22,500 because the government refused to let us evict her for nonpayment.
HOUSE RENT
Documented

Health Aides Wanted Billions in Unpaid Wages. They Only Got $30 Million and Now They’re Fighting for More

Home health aides and advocates who gathered in Chinatown Tuesday to decry the recent settlement of $30 million between 42 agencies and 120,000 workers represented by the largest healthcare union in the nation, 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.  At the protest organized by Ain’t I A Woman?!, signs like “historic insult,” and “1199 loves sweatshop bosses” […] The post Health Aides Wanted Billions in Unpaid Wages. They Only Got $30 Million and Now They’re Fighting for More appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy