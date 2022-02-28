Target to spend $300 million more in next year improving wages and healthcare

Lancaster County has two major opportunities to fund improvements to its broadband infrastructure, which data suggests is worse than any of its surrounding counties. The first is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which Lancaster received $106 million. The federal money can be used “to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure,” according to the Department of the Treasury. County commissioners have yet to specify how they will use the those funds, despite having started to receive them last May.
