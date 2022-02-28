ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Making the invisible visible: A clearer ‘picture’ of blood vessels in health and disease thanks to new imaging approach

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have developed and tested a new imaging approach they say will accelerate imaging-based research in the lab by allowing investigators to capture images of blood vessels at different spatial scales. Tested in mouse tissues, the method, dubbed "VascuViz," includes a quick-setting polymer mixture to fill blood vessels...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Too much salt is tough on the blood vessels

— Dot, 12, Palm Desert, Calif. The human body uses salt in all kinds of different ways. Salt helps the cells in our bodies do their jobs, it helps the muscles contract and it plays a big part in keeping us hydrated. But as you’ve pointed out, too much salt...
PALM DESERT, CA
Science Daily

New MRI probe can reveal more of the brain's inner workings

Using a novel probe for functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), MIT biological engineers have devised a way to monitor individual populations of neurons and reveal how they interact with each other. Similar to how the gears of a clock interact in specific ways to turn the clock's hands, different parts...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Bacteria genes gave ancient plants traits to colonize land

Genes jumping from microbes to green algae hundreds of millions of years ago might have driven the evolution of land plants, researchers report March 1 in the journal Molecular Plant. Their analysis reveals that hundreds of genes from bacteria, fungi, and viruses have been integrated into plants, giving them desirable traits for a terrestrial life.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Riddle
Science Daily

Researchers map magnetic fields in 3D, findings could improve device storage capacity

Researchers from the University of New Hampshire have mapped magnetic fields in three dimensions, a major step toward solving what they call the "grand challenge" of revealing 3D magnetic configuration in magnetic materials. The work has implications for improving diagnostic imaging and capacity in storage devices. "The number three really...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

New method to produce chemically modified mRNA developed

In a recent study, the research group at the University of Cologne’s Institute of Organic Chemistry led by Professor Dr Stephanie Kath-Schorr describes a novel method for the enzymatic production of synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA). While natural base modifications of mRNA are already being used – for example by BioNTech/Pfizer for the production of their coronavirus vaccine – this newly developed mRNA additionally contains site-specifically introduced, non-natural nucleotides. Nucleotides are molecules that function as the basic building blocks of RNA. This new approach using non-natural nucleotides allows the scientists to study how mRNA is introduced into cells and to observe how the newly introduced information spreads at the cellular level. This in turn promises better therapeutic applications in the long run. The article ‘Stronger together for in cell translation: natural and unnatural base modified mRNA’ has appeared in Chemical Science.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Ceramides—Blood lipids provide new insights into the link between diet and diabetes and cardiovascular disease

Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease are preceded by metabolic alterations. A current study by the DZD and DIfE indicates that specific lipid molecules (ceramides), which are produced when the body metabolizes fats, are involved in the development of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The study also establishes a link between an unhealthy diet and unfavorable ceramide levels in the blood. This could explain, for example, why the risk of diabetes increases with frequent consumption of red and processed meat. As potential biomarkers, ceramides could enable more precise dietary approaches for the prevention of cardiometabolic diseases. The results of the study have now been published in Nature Communications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

Does nerve damage contribute to 'long-COVID' symptoms?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience "long-COVID" symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Vessels#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Disease#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Nature Methods#Mri#Ct
Science Daily

Researchers find 'genetic baggage' accumulates in the genomes of aging mutant animals

You are probably familiar with the term that some people carry "a lot of extra baggage." Usually that term refers to that person's emotional history, but in genetics and our genomes, "extra baggage" can also describe the transposons lurking in our genomes, a historical record of our genomes surviving traumatic invasions during evolution. Transposons are repetitive DNA sequences that have the capability to move (transpose) from one location to another in the genome (an organism's complete set of genetic instructions)and areconsidered important invaders of our genomes during evolution.
WILDLIFE
nationalgeographic.com

The end of inflammation? New approach could treat dozens of diseases.

Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, Lauren Finney Harden had always had allergies. But after she moved to New York City for her first job in 2007, inflammation “just exploded” throughout her body. “I had insane full-body rashes and strange gastro issues. I’d get massive burps that made me...
ATLANTA, GA
Science Daily

Mucus could explain why SARS-CoV-2 doesn't spread easily from surfaces

Early in the pandemic, many people fastidiously disinfected surfaces because laboratory studies predicted that SARS-CoV-2 could be easily transmitted in this way. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have found a possible explanation for why the predictions didn't pan out: Sugar-decorated proteins in mucus could bind to the coronavirus on surfaces, keeping it from infecting cells. The findings could also hint at why some people are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than others.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Science Daily

Some oral bacteria linked with hypertension in older women

Some oral bacteria were associated with the development of hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. High blood pressure is typically defined by...
BUFFALO, NY
Science Daily

Tooth study prompts rethink of human evolution

A study into tooth wear in a group of wild Japanese macaques has significant implications for the study of human evolution, a University of Otago study has shown. Lead author Dr Ian Towle and Dr Carolina Loch, of the Sir John Walsh Research Institute, in collaboration with colleagues from Japan, studied root grooves and large uniform scratches in the macaques' teeth, which had previously only been described in fossil humans.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Gene Editing gets safer thanks to redesigned Cas9 protein

Scientists have redesigned a key component of a widely used CRISPR-based gene-editing tool, called Cas9, to be thousands of times less likely to target the wrong stretch of DNA while remaining just as efficient as the original version, making it potentially much safer. One of the grand challenges with using...
AUSTIN, TX
Science Daily

Did COVID-19 make tinnitus, 'ringing' in the ears, worse?

Tinnitus, most often described as "ringing" in the ears even though no external sound is present, also can be perceived as humming, hissing, buzzing or roaring sounds. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50 million Americans experience some form of tinnitus -- 2 million have extreme and debilitating cases. Worldwide, about 30 percent of people will experience tinnitus at some point in their life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Face masks play a crucial role, new COVID research confirms

Researchers have developed a new theoretical model to better assess the risks of spreading viruses such as COVID-19 -- with and without a face mask. The results show how the standard 'safe' distance of two meters does not always apply but varies greatly depending on a range of environmental factors, and that face masks can indeed play a crucial role.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Pathophysiology of Neurodegenerative Diseases: New Approaches for Investigation and Recent Advances

Neurodegenerative diseases are heterogeneous conditions characterized by selective dysfunction and progressive loss of neurons, glial cells and their networks in the human brain and spinal cord. As a result, patients exhibit progressive cognitive decline and/or motor dysfunction. Cognitive decline, for example, is a predominant characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), whereas motor deficits appear in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Huntington’s disease (HD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

How the gut microbiome processes seaweed

The next time you get a craving for sushi rolls, you may feel a renewed appreciation for the ocean -- it's to thank not only for your fish and seaweed wrapper, but, as a new Michigan Medicine study suggests, for the bacteria in your gut that digest seaweed. The ocean...
SCIENCE
TBR News Media

New genetic analysis of ancient Africans creates a clearer picture of life 50,000 years ago

Ancient DNA from the remains of nearly three dozen African foragers—groups associated with hunting, gathering, and fishing—sheds new light on how groups across sub-Saharan Africa lived, traveled and settled prior to the spread of herding and farming. The study involved an international team of 44 researchers including experts from Stony Brook University. The findings, to be published in Nature, produced the earliest DNA of humans on the continent, at some 5,000 to 18,000 years old.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy