Making the invisible visible: A clearer ‘picture’ of blood vessels in health and disease thanks to new imaging approach
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have developed and tested a new imaging approach they say will accelerate imaging-based research in the lab by allowing investigators to capture images of blood vessels at different spatial scales. Tested in mouse tissues, the method, dubbed "VascuViz," includes a quick-setting polymer mixture to fill blood vessels...www.sciencedaily.com
Comments / 0