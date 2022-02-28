Lady Gaga Comforted By Helen Mirren As She Breaks Down In Tears At SAG Awards — Watch

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

When Lady Gaga had an emotional moment and started crying at the SAG Awards, Helen Mirren was right there to give her a hug and comfort her.

If you’re in need of some comfort, look no further than Helen Mirren. Lady Gaga, 35, was seen crying at the SAG Awards on February 28 in the middle of the auditorium. Helen, 76, came up to Lady Gaga and hugged her. She sweetly stroked Lady Gaga’s head and told her something.

Helen wiped tears from Lady Gaga’s face as well. As Gaga composed herself, Helen was right there to comfort her.

The House of Gucci star was among the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. She lost out to Jessica Chastain, who won for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Lady Gaga stunned in a strapless white gown by Armani Privé.

Ahead of the SAG Awards, Gaga sent her love to Ukraine in an Instagram post. “My true wish tonight is that for two hours myself and my fellow actors at @sagawards would have made the public smile,” she began. “I’m honored to have been there, it is a privilege to be an entertainer. There are many reasons the world gives us all the time NOT to smile. I’m praying tonight for Ukraine and am sending smiles to all your hearts I pray will be whole soon.”

Helen was the recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award. In a gorgeous pink dress, the 76-year-old accepted her award and gave a speech. “Lifetime achievement sounds so grand, but I suppose I’m still alive, so by that measure I’m eligible,” Helen joked. “Thank you S-A-G so much for this. I hate to say the word ‘SAG’ at my age.”

She went on to thank her fellow actors for inspiring her. “It is you, you: actors, that I want to thank,” she continued. “For your wit, and your humor, all the giggles, all the laughter — I’ve laughed my whole life, honestly. Your perception, your generosity, your intelligence and your incredible energy. And your helpless dedication to our chosen profession…Together we laugh, we weep, we worry, we change clothes, we throw up and we suffer diarrhea.”