Hacking Group Anonymous Declares ‘Cyber War’ Against Putin, Russian Government

By Jacklyn Krol
 2 days ago
Global hacking group Anonymous has set its sights on a new target: Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Thursday (Feb. 24), Anonymous declared on their collective Twitter account that they are "officially in cyber war against the Russian government." Their account has over 781,000 followers. According to the @youranonnews Twitter...

Vladimir Putin
