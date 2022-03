WOOD RIVER - The Illinois indoor mask requirement will end Monday, Feb. 28, at 12:01 a.m., as directed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. State officials on Friday said that since Pritzker announced his plan to lift the indoor mask requirement, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has been cut in half and the number of ICU beds available increased by 24%. Illinois' weekly COVID-19 case rate has also decreased by 70%. Officials noted that masks will still be required where federally mandated, including on public transit, health care facilities, congregate settings, long term care facilities and daycare settings. Additionally, private businesses and municipalities may choose to implement their own masking requirements.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO