Eating Disorders Are Different for Men

MISSOULA, Mont. — Eating disorders affect up to 30 million people in the country, however only 20% of people with the disorder are treated. “Eating disorders are one of the least funded areas of mental health, yet have one of the highest mortality rates,” said Dr. Caitlin Martin Wager, assistant professor in psychology at University of Montana. “So unfortunately, there's not enough access to care right now. Only about 20% of people with eating disorders receive treatment for their eating disorder.”

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO