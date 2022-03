REGIONAL- With a hard-fought 78-75 home win over Deer River on Friday, the North Woods Grizzlies moved up to the No. 2 seed in the Section 7A boys basketball tournament that gets underway this week. The Grizzlies enter the tourney with a 22-4 record and ranked 12th in Class A...

ELY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO