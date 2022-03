In the Spanish language, there’s a duality to the word for “tongue”: “la lengua” translates to both the physical body part, but also to “language.” Edited by Saraciea J. Fennell, “Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed” explores the dual importance of the “tongue” — both the powerful voice it produces and the language that it chooses to speak. A collection of 15 short stories from renowned Latinx authors, this piece effortlessly educates and reminds readers of the incredible diversity of Latinx-Americans, and that ethnicity has no spectrum.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO