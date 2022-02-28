The MMA Hour with Logan Paul, Gegard Mousasi, Mike Brown, Terrance McKinney, and Rafael dos Anjos

Logan Paul sees a potential new avenue for MMA fighters looking to cross over to other sports with the latest venture he’s embarking on. The YouTube star, and at times, a boxer, is on the heels of helping promote Slap Fighting Championship alongside movie star and former bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two are working together with Poland-based, slap-fighting promotion PunchDown to promote Saturday’s Slap Fighting Championship event, which makes its debut as a part of The Arnold Sports Festival at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.
