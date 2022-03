Giga Berlin has a stated yearly run rate it hopes to achieve of 500,000 vehicles a year. I believe this number to be too low and sandbagged by Tesla. Here's why. We can guess what Tesla's Giga Berlin factory and its capacity in the first year will be - it will be about 500,000 vehicles per year as Tesla has already stated from their Giga Berlin festival showing their Giga Berlin body line with one new Model Y body every 45 seconds. This is great and this is about 50% of the vehicles that Tesla delivered in all of 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO