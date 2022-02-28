ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Legal Innovation Awards: Mills & Reeves, Addleshaw Goddard and DAC Beachcroft Lead Nominations

By Hannah Walker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shortlist for the Legal Innovation Awards 2022 has been finalised, with Mills & Reeves,...

Law.com

Addleshaw Goddard Eyes Saudi Launch

Addleshaw Goddard is considering a move into Saudi Arabia, as the liberalizing nation draws increasing levels of attention from international firms. Three people with knowledge of the matter said the firm is exploring its options for a move into the kingdom, which is rapidly growing in importance to the firm’s Middle East presence.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Former Clinical Assistant Alleges Pay Discrimination at Yale in Complaint

Yale University was sued Feb. 18 in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of Lucia Dittman, a former clinical assistant for Yale who contends that she was denied equal pay in comparison to her male colleagues at a rate of $30,000 less annually for approximately a decade. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00282, Dittman v. Yale University.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Law.com

Crossborder Solutions Inc. v. Macias, Gini, & O'Connell LLP

OPINION & ORDER This case involves the alleged theft of trade secrets and confidential and proprietary information, including a highly confidential customer list and related information, from Plaintiffs CrossBorder Solutions, Inc. and CrossBorder Transactions, LLC. d/b/a/ CrossBorder Solutions (collectively “CrossBorder” or “Plaintiffs”)1 by its direct competitor Defendant Macias, Gini, & O’Connell, LLP (“MGO”) and other individual defendants.2 Presently pending before the Court is CrossBorder’s motion for leave to amend its complaint, by which CrossBorder proffers a Proposed Second Amended Complaint (“PSAC,” ECF No. 88-1) that (1) supplements its factual allegations based on new information recently learned from a settling individual defendant, (2) adds Sanjay Agarwal — a partner with MGO — as an party defendant, and (3) asserts an additional claim under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”), 18 U.S.C. §§11961, et seq., against MGO and Agarwal (collectively, “Defendants”). (ECF No. 85.) MGO opposes the motion arguing that the Court lacks personal jurisdiction over Agarwal and that the amendments in the PSAC are futile. (ECF No. 87.) For the following reasons, the Court GRANTS IN PART, DENIES IN PART CrossBorder’s motion. BACKGROUND The following facts are taken from CrossBorder’s PSAC and are accepted as true and construed in the light most favorable to CrossBorder for purposes of the instant motion.3 I. Factual Background CrossBorder is a company that provides technology-driven tax solutions to companies through transfer pricing software. (PSAC 3.) It has successfully created a niche market for such transfer pricing services, and MGO is a direct competitor in this space. (Id.) Former individual defendants who were employed by CrossBorder, Liga Hoy, Jiaxin “Claire” Song, and Lijun “Maggie” Tian (collectively, the “Former Employees”) had access to its highly confidential customer-related information — including CrossBorder’s master customer list; client work product; client proposals; signed engagements, detailed information about client current and future needs; client internal corporate structures; and prospect lists (collectively, the “Confidential Information”). (Id.
LAW
Law.com

Man Sues Strategic Over Restaurant Equipment Sales Squabble

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Strategic Equipment to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Fortson, Bentley & Griffin on behalf of Ronald Johnston, contends that Strategic Equipment failed to pay Johnston for commissions earned on $4 million worth of restaurant equipment sales. The case is 1:22-cv-00676, Johnston et al v. Strategic Equipment, LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Delaware Counsel Group Director Moderates CleanTech Pitching Sessions

Ellisa Habbart, director of The Delaware Counsel Group (DCG), moderated the Feb. 16 CleanTech Inbound Investment Mission Pitching Sessions for SelectUSA. As per SelectUSA, “CleanTech” signifies technologies that contribute to a transition to net-zero emissions, especially renewable energy production, storage or transmission. This includes, but is not limited to, solar and wind energy, energy efficiency and battery storage. The pitching session provided an opportunity to a select number of companies to showcase their product in front of a panel of judges.
DELAWARE STATE
Law.com

Attorneys See Growing Legal Battles as Key to NFT Market’s Maturity

There is leeway in the current framework of intellectual property law to accommodate non-fungible tokens (NFTs)—the market just doesn’t know it yet. A growing number of lawsuits against NFT creators, disputing the underlying rights to intellectual property linked to their digital token, is likely to help iron out the legal questions surrounding these blockchain-backed assets.
LAW
Law.com

Heinz, Cargill Veteran Takes Legal Reins at Dentistry Equipment Leader

Cherée Johnson now leads the legal team at Dentsply Sirona. Johnson is a veteran major major companies, including Cargill and Heinz. She succeeds Keith Ebling, who resigned last year. Cherée Johnson is now in charge of the legal team at Dentsply Sirona, the dental equipment manufacturer announced this week....
BUSINESS
Law.com

Lateral Moves to Big Firms in Stamford Boost Corporate Investments Teams

Corporate investment attorney Shant H. Chalian has joined Day Pitney as counsel in the firm’s investment management and private funds practice in Stamford, moving to the firm following eight years as a partner at Robinson & Cole. Chalian’s practice focuses on fund formation, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and...
STAMFORD, CT
Law.com

Following Private Wealth Spending, Boutique Harper Meyer Hires Two Art Lawyers

Miami boutique Harper Meyer hired partners Clarissa Rodriguez and Laura Reich in mid-February. The art litigation specialists previously owned their own law firm, Reich Rodriguez, which opened in 2017. Harper Meyer founder James Meyer said Rodriguez and Reich compliment the firm's private wealth practice, particularly amid the growth of Miami's...
MIAMI, FL
Law.com

Norton Rose Adds 3-Strong M&A Team In South Africa

Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa is continuing its extensive hiring drive, this time with a new corporate M&A partner-led team hire. Willem de Villiers and his small team join the firm from local boutique firm Glyn Marais on 1 March.
WORLD
Law.com

Law Students at GSU Will Get Close View of ADR

The partnership aims to provide students with ADR experiences through hands-on training. Alterity ADR will bring in mediators and arbitrators to conduct and co-develop curriculum and AR programs. Alterity ADR currently has 31 mediators and arbitrators on its panel nationwide. A new partnership between George State University College of Law...
COLLEGES
Law.com

Nelson Mullins Recruits 9-Lawyer Group for Cleveland Office Launch

Nelson Mullins has lured a group of partners from Tucker Ellis to launch in Cleveland. The announcement comes less than two months after Nelson Mullins announced several new offices nationwide. The firm is prioritizing growth in litigation, including the products liability space. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, continuing its lateral...
CLEVELAND, OH
Law.com

What the Southeast's Real Estate Boom Means for Law Firms

Welcome to Southeast Takeaways, a weekly look at news of the legal profession that will highlight important developments to help you manage your firms, grow your practices and serve your clients better. We’ll bring you the most vital information from around ALM, but we’d love to hear from you too. I am Raychel Lean and I can be reached at [email protected]
ECONOMY
Law.com

Getting to Know You: Feature Your Firm in Mid-Market's Q&A Series

The Mid-Market Report’s Q&A series helps readers get to know midsize law firms around the country, and how they are innovating in an ever-changing legal landscape. Want to be featured in a Mid-Market Report Q&A? Simply have your law firm’s managing partner, CEO or other firmwide leader answer the questions below, and send to us at [email protected] or [email protected].
ECONOMY
Law.com

Citizens Financial Taps Former Capital One and Fannie Mae Lawyer as Legal Chief

Polly Klane joins Citizens Financial Group as general counsel and chief legal officer. She was previously a legal exec at Capital One and Fannie Mae. She brings more than 25 years of legal experience to Citizens. Photo Credit: Shutterstock.comProvidence, Rhode Island-based Citizens Financial Group has hired Polly Klane as general...
BUSINESS
Law.com

E-Discovery's New Wild West: The Metaverse

As more enterprises, including law firms, are venturing onto the metaverse, these virtual worlds, and the potential evidence they host, are likely to be dragged into litigation. But despite e-discovery attorneys’ experiences adapting to collaborative platforms and text messaging apps, many expressed concern that the metaverse is a “Wild West” that introduces new technical challenges, potential data issues and jurisdiction complications.
INTERNET
Law.com

Nixon Peabody Grows Revenue 7.8% in New Chair's First Year

The firm saw revenue and profit growth in its first year under new chairman and CEO Stephen Zubiago. Not a single practice was down, according to Zubiago, though the firm felt the impact of associate pay raises. M&A, real estate, tax syndication work and white-collar litigation drove growth. Editor’s note:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

