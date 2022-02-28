Legal Innovation Awards: Mills & Reeves, Addleshaw Goddard and DAC Beachcroft Lead Nominations

OPINION & ORDER This case involves the alleged theft of trade secrets and confidential and proprietary information, including a highly confidential customer list and related information, from Plaintiffs CrossBorder Solutions, Inc. and CrossBorder Transactions, LLC. d/b/a/ CrossBorder Solutions (collectively “CrossBorder” or “Plaintiffs”)1 by its direct competitor Defendant Macias, Gini, & O’Connell, LLP (“MGO”) and other individual defendants.2 Presently pending before the Court is CrossBorder’s motion for leave to amend its complaint, by which CrossBorder proffers a Proposed Second Amended Complaint (“PSAC,” ECF No. 88-1) that (1) supplements its factual allegations based on new information recently learned from a settling individual defendant, (2) adds Sanjay Agarwal — a partner with MGO — as an party defendant, and (3) asserts an additional claim under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”), 18 U.S.C. §§11961, et seq., against MGO and Agarwal (collectively, “Defendants”). (ECF No. 85.) MGO opposes the motion arguing that the Court lacks personal jurisdiction over Agarwal and that the amendments in the PSAC are futile. (ECF No. 87.) For the following reasons, the Court GRANTS IN PART, DENIES IN PART CrossBorder’s motion. BACKGROUND The following facts are taken from CrossBorder’s PSAC and are accepted as true and construed in the light most favorable to CrossBorder for purposes of the instant motion.3 I. Factual Background CrossBorder is a company that provides technology-driven tax solutions to companies through transfer pricing software. (PSAC 3.) It has successfully created a niche market for such transfer pricing services, and MGO is a direct competitor in this space. (Id.) Former individual defendants who were employed by CrossBorder, Liga Hoy, Jiaxin “Claire” Song, and Lijun “Maggie” Tian (collectively, the “Former Employees”) had access to its highly confidential customer-related information — including CrossBorder’s master customer list; client work product; client proposals; signed engagements, detailed information about client current and future needs; client internal corporate structures; and prospect lists (collectively, the “Confidential Information”). (Id.

LAW ・ 16 HOURS AGO