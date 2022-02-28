ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid's One-Shoulder Minidress Has an Arm Wallet

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you're on the go as much as Bella Hadid, we'd imagine convenience is a factor in your fashion decisions. And while the model's chaotic style choices rarely scream practical, her latest outfit was both chic and functional. On Monday, Bella stepped out in Paris...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 2

Glamour

Bella and Gigi Hadid Bleached Their Eyebrows for a Versace Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are diving head-first into their bleached brow era thanks to Milan Fashion Week. On February 25, the pair walked the Versace Fall 2022 show wearing complimentary vibrant red looks, Julia Fox-esque smokey eyes, sleek hair, and almost invisible brows. While Gigi's mid-length dress featured a sheer corset, her sister walked down the runway in an opaque mini-dress version of the look. As for their hair, Gigi Hadid is back to her signature blonde, while Bella's dark brunette hair contrasted the bleached brows even more.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Using Princess Diana's 'Unfinished' Work To Get Attention? Royal Seen With Princess Eugenie Sans Wife

Prince Harry urged Britons to have themselves tested for HIV. Prince Harry continues to be hounded with various issues even after his shocking departure from royal life in January 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle. During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the “racism” happening behind palace doors and the never-ending condemnations of the British media pushed them to quit their senior royal roles and fly off to the United States.
In Style

Kristen Stewart's Chanel Gown Is Completely Sheer from the Neck Down

Kristen Stewart wore a winning gown to accept an award-winning honor at the 2022 Santa Barbara International Film Festival last night. As a surefire way to get noticed on the red carpet, Stewart, who accepted the American Riviera Award for her outstanding achievement in American film, traded in the traditional sequins, metallic embellishments, and high-shine fabrics for a completely sheer look that was just as attention-grabbing.
In Style

The Comfy Sneaker Brand Worn by Royals and Supermodels Alike Is on Sale for $40 at Amazon

If you're not a fan of the chunky sneaker trend but still want a pair of comfy-cute shoes for spring, we have the brand for you. Known for its long list of celebrity fans, Superga makes understated, everyday sneakers that will go with pretty much anything in your closet. And right now, the Superga Cotu Sneakers that Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and even Princess Diana have worn are on sale for $40 at Amazon.
wmagazine.com

Gigi and Bella Hadid Coordinate in Black Leather

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid seem to be closer than ever these days. The former has been in full “Auntie Bella” mode since the latter gave birth to her daughter Khai, and lately their careers have started to once again overlap. They’ve each developed their own aura, but that doesn’t mean that they still can’t work together as a package deal. The pair just starred in a joint Versace campaign, marking their first ad together in two years, and they’ve also been making similar, somewhat selective decisions when it comes to the runway. And after they walked one after another at Tod’s during Milan Fashion Week, marking their third show together in the past 24 hours, the pair enjoyed a matching street style moment.
In Style

Kate Middleton Wore the Most Elegant Gold Hoop Earrings — and We Can't Believe They're Only $15

There's nothing more comforting than the normalcy of seeing Kate Middleton hurrying from one place to another in a sweeping wool coat, just as she did this week visiting the Abergavenny Market in a dashing green number coordinated to hubby Prince William's knit sweater. But business as usual is not what caught our eye in this particular outfit. No, rather it was Kate's delicate gold hoops that, subtle as they were, we couldn't take our eyes off.
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
Vogue

Bella And Gigi Hadid Do Knitwear Two Different Ways

The Hadid sisters touched down in Milan for fashion week boasting two knits, two entirely different ways. Bella Hadid embraced a ladylike approach, and wore a bright yellow Heaven by Marc Jacobs sweater tied around her shoulders. The rest of her look was relatively simple: a black T-shirt, a pair of leggings, and some clunky thick-soled shoes. She accessorised with a black vintage Chanel bag and a necklace with a bear charm. The makeshift shawl styling trick instantly elevates any look, and is beloved by the likes of Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. Halston even made it his signature, and frequently dressed his models with a sweater over their shoulders.
Radar Online.com

The Weeknd Caught Making Out With Ex-Girlfriend Bella Hadid's Former BFF Simi Khadra

The Weeknd’s new woman in his life is breaking girl code — as she used to be close friends with the singer’s former girlfriend Bella Hadid. Footage appeared on Tuesday showing the 32-year-old Blinding Lights singer partying it up in Vegas for his birthday. In a video shot from inside Delilah nightclub, around 2 am, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) is seen holding 29-year-old Simi Khadra tight.
whowhatwear

Bella Hadid Wore the Wardrobe Basic That I Buy in Bulk on Amazon for $13

If you ask me, there are a few clothing items that are essential to building a well-curated wardrobe. There's the white T-shirt, which comes in various silhouettes, shades, and levels of opaqueness; the pair of jeans that fits just right; a slightly slouchy trench coat; a white poplin shirt that doesn't easily wrinkle; a leather jacket of your choosing (I prefer a Prada-inspired oversize version); and of course, a bevy of white tank tops, which are the ultimate base layer or only layer for that matter.
Who What Wear

Spotted: Kate Middleton and Bella Hadid Wearing the Same Under-$40 Accessory

It's not exactly uncommon for celebrities to match in terms of fashion items, with A-listers like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber often wearing similar items. (For proof, see Jenner and Bieber both debuting leather bomber jackets in recent weeks.) Yet sometimes, a matching celebrity duo can still shock us. Case in point: the Duchess of Cambridge wearing almost identical leather gloves as Bella Hadid. An unexpected pairing? Yes. A true story? Also yes.
