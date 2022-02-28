ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

The Best Free Fitness Apps For Beginners To Up Your Home Workout

By Grazia Beauty Team
Grazia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you might not yet be able to swipe your way to...

graziadaily.co.uk

boxrox.com

8 AMRAP Dumbbell CrossFit Workouts to Improve Strength and Stamina

AMRAP dumbbell CrossFit workouts will test your endurance, pace, technique and overall fitness. Whilst dumbbells have been used since the inception of CrossFit and had made a few appearances at the Games, it wasn’t until the 2017 Open that they were put on the map for every CrossFit athlete.
WORKOUTS
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
EverydayHealth.com

Is the 12-3-30 Workout Trend Worth the Hype?

It can be tough to find a workout that’s effective at torching calories and inspiring enough to do consistently. But TikTokers may have solved this problem with the 12-3-30 workout, a kick-butt treadmill routine that personal trainers are on board with. In 2019 Lauren Giraldo introduced the 12-3-30 treadmill...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Calorie#Smart Phone
AOL Corp

Halle Berry Says This 10-Minute Meditation Practice Helps Her Reconnect with Herself

Halle Berry, the Academy Award-winning actress whose at-home workout had us majorly inspired, is sharing her tips for simple, mindful meditation. Through her wellness brand, Respin, Berry posted her five-step meditation practice that anyone can mimic. In all, the meditation takes just 10 minutes, so you can zone out, find your zen and face the day.
YOGA
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Eugene Teo Says You Should STOP Doing ALL Barbell Exercises

YouTube fitness is filled with hot takes and unpopular(or controversial) opinions. It is as the cool kids say it these days “the name of the game” as controversy brings views and views bring in the sweet cash. So saying things for shock is nothing new in the online fitness world. However, this interesting take on working out is original and unpopular enough that it caught me off guard and I wanted to take a deeper look at the meaning behind this.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

The Only 6 Exercises Women Need to Get Lean After 30

You may be pounding the pavement or stepping up the cycling, and while aerobic exercise is a bona fide calorie burner (and an ace at boosting heart health), don't ignore strength training. For many women wondering why is it so hard to lose weight after 30, it's because we become less active with age, and consequently, carry more fat than muscle.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Six ways to stay motivated at the gym, according to personal trainers

With thousands of excuses to choose from, coming up with a reason not to workout is often easier than going to the gym.Fortunately, lack of motivation is a universal struggle when it comes to exercising - even for the people most dedicated to the gym - personal trainers.For suggestions on how to remain dedicated to your fitness goals and get moving, we asked personal trainers how they stay motivated - and how they keep clients motivated as well.Chris Matsui, a performance training specialist at Fusion Performance Training, told The Independent: “Personally, I know that if I don’t workout my body...
WORKOUTS
ETOnline.com

14 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

If there's one thing we know to be absolutely true about achieving your fitness goals, it's that having a comfortable gym outfit to tackle them in is essential. When it comes to being active, a breathable sports bra or even a flexible pair of leggings can make all the difference between a good workout and a really great one.
APPAREL
Connecticut Post

The 8 best weighted jump ropes to maximize your next workout

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have opted not to return to the gyms they once belonged to for various reasons, whether it’s to avoid potential exposures, or simply because they discovered the ease and convenience of having fitness equipment to use at home. By this point,...
WORKOUTS
Washingtonian.com

5 Fun Ways to Energize Your Fitness Routine

You’ve officially made it through all of Cody Rigsby’s Peloton classes. This boutique studio uses rowing machines to get in a full-body cardio workout. Both cycling and rowing are low-impact aerobic exercise, but you’ll work more muscles on a rower. You’ll want to practice technique, though, to ensure you’re doing it safely.
WORKOUTS
News On 6

Watch: Fitness Coach Gives Advice On Home Workouts

A common goal for many people is getting in shape. However, going to the gym can be hard, depending on an individual's circumstances. Gym memberships can be expensive and some people don't have enough time in the day. In most cases, working out from home is always an option. Fitness...
WORKOUTS
Wired

These Apps Turn Your Apple Watch Into a Fitness Tracking Machine

The Apple Watch gets a bit of flack for not being as capable a multisport watch as some higher-end Garmin and Coros watches, like the Fenix 6S Pro. And, while it’s true that the battery life isn’t comparable, many of the features it’s (supposedly) missing can be added through one thing the Apple Watch does have: an incredible app ecosystem.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

Though time keeps passing, the changes brought forth by the pandemic look like they'll still be sticking around for a while longer. The Omicron variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many communities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. And those looking to resume their fitness routines might be wondering how they can best protect themselves while exercising.
WORKOUTS

