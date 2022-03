ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10 – A multimillion dollar grant will soon help several Metro Atlanta houses of worship create hundreds of affordable homes. Mayor Andre Dickens joined the organizations involved for a press conference to release the details on February 23, 2022. Inside Atlanta First United Methodist Church (AFUMC), Dickens joined Enterprise Community Partners and the Wells Fargo Foundation for the praiseworthy announcement: a $8.5 million grant will help 15 Atlanta area churches convert their underutilized land into affordable houses. “Churches have the land, but a lot of times, they don’t have to site development, the environmental study, the money to...

