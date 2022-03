Altice USA, which owns and operates the Optimum communications networks serving customers in Westchester and Fairfield among other places in and outside of the New York Metro area, says it is accelerating its on-going installation of fiber-optic lines in a modern network to replace existing coaxial cables. Altice says it plans to equip more than two-thirds of its entire footprint with broadband fiber in the next four years.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO