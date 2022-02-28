ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Solving The Right Problems By Tapping Your Organization’s Human Potential

By Otto Berkes
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a developer-turned-CEO, Otto Berkes is a change agent who co-founded Xbox, co-invented 13 patents and now serves as the CEO of Acendre. Our company has challenges. So does yours — as does every other organization. Employees are acutely aware of this, and the fact that challenges exist is not what...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here's how a three-month paid sabbatical can solve employee retention and burnout problems

Automattic, the tech company behind WordPress and Tumblr, offers a popular perk: All employees are invited to take a three-month paid sabbatical after just five years of service. That incentive is aimed at helping with employee burnout and improving the company's labor retention rate. Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg and Lori McLeese, global head of human resources, detail both the personal and financial benefits of a sabbatical in the private sector.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Creativity amid chaos: how the cultural sector can help business

There is no formalized cross-sector collaboration practice between artists, designers and the corporate world. Artists and designers can teach the skills needed in a world of increasing volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. Business and culture must identify their differences to engage in effective cross-sector collaboration. There is a fundamental disconnection...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Capital#Tapping#Xbox
ZDNet

Help wanted: New leaders to help organizations thrive in a post-pandemic economy

Heading into year three of this pandemic, COVID-19's next chapter is still uncertain. Some optimistic experts believe that the Omicron variant represented the beginning of the shift from a pandemic to endemic. Other experts still urge caution, reminding the public that if the virus can mutate, it will. How the economy and society move on will be both rational and emotional and certainly not uniform around the world. Add to that, a global crisis with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the global condemnation of it, U.S. inflation, supply chain constraints, civil injustice, and the charged issues that further divide people, from politics to health mandates to conspiracy theories to social issues. What are some of the lessons we can learn to pave the way forward for a more productive, collaborative, and prosperous future?
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
HackerNoon

AI is a Cornerstone of a Resilient supply Chain. Here’s Proof

95% of the highest-performing organizations see AI as a cornerstone of their supply chain success. The number one strategic target for supply chain decision-makers is increasing supply chain efficiency. Ernst and Young surveyed 200 senior-level supply chain executives to reveal their top priorities for the next 12 to 36 months. Using AI-powered supply chain tools, businesses can glean more demand-related insights and tune their production strategies accordingly. Use cases of AI in supply chain management can help uncover the performance of inventory and uncover performance of various performance channels and sellers.
SOFTWARE
World Economic Forum

What do employees want most from their work life in 2022?

The growth of remote working is causing many employees to rethink how they approach their work day. Workers are looking to their employer to prioritize wellbeing and purpose. Flexible working conditions, work-life balance and skills development are also seen as increasingly important. “People power is on the up”. This...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
HackerNoon

Advantages and Disadvantages of Rapid Application Development

In the first two months of the pandemic, we saw two years’ worth of digital transformation. And it’s just one of the examples of how fast the world around us is moving. To keep up with competition and ever-changing user needs, businesses and their IT teams need to rethink the way they’ve been creating software for decades. This is where rapid application development (RAD) comes into play. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at this concept, assess rapid application development advantages and disadvantages, and investigate RAD’s connection to low-code and no-code app development. Let’s dive in!
SOFTWARE
PsyPost

Study provides first evidence of a causal link between perceived moral division and support for authoritarian leaders

New research indicates that heightened perceptions of moral division intensify support for strong leaders. The study, published in Political Psychology, found that the perceived breakdown of society plays a key role in this relationship. “I think increasingly we are seeing societal divisions play out on moral grounds,” said study author...
DONALD TRUMP
ZDNet

Application modernization makes a dent in the technology universe

"Application modernization" has been an endeavor on IT's overflowing work palette for decades now. Now, a recent survey suggests that it is finally making inroads into amping up companies' digital capabilities. The recent survey of 400 IT leaders, commissioned by Insight and conducted by IDG, finds "modernization efforts to-date are...
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Humana, Anthem CIOs weigh in on shift in their roles

CIOs from health insurers Humana and Anthem weighed in on the complexity of their roles and how they went from making enterprise technology decisions to becoming business advisers, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 24. CIOs continue to oversee data governance, compliance and other higher-level IT functions, but their roles...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Study: 20 Percent Of White Employees Have a Sponsor, Only 5 Percent Of Black Employees Have One

Having a manager sponsor an employee can lead to promotions, higher wages and career advancement, however for Black employees, it’s hard to find a sponsor, even Black ones. The Harvard Business Review (HBR) reports both finding and being a sponsor can lead an employee from middle management to the top of any company. According to the book Forget a Mentor, Find a Sponsor: The New Way to Fast-Track Your Career, male managers who win sponsorships within an organization are 23 percent more likely to be promoted than peers who don’t have a sponsor. Women are 19 percent more likely to get promoted.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

3 factors that must be considered to build AI we can trust

Trust is key to any effective technology implementation. If people don’t trust it, they’re not going to use it. This challenge comes up again and again, especially with AI. While we have mountains of data to train systems on, creating a system that users trust demands thoughtful use of data to ensure meaningful results, and therefore, trustworthy AI.
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

How Beauty Executives Develop Marketing Strategies

Click here to read the full article. Beauty product marketing may involve countless touch points, but to industry leaders, defining a strategy is as simple as identifying consumers and reaching them. In the latest module of Beauty Business Essentials, WWD Beauty Inc’s digital course with Fashion Institute of Technology and Yellowbrick, industry experts outline how to effectively market their products.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “There’s product, there’s price, there’s promotion and place. You have to think about what is your product, who is it for, and why is...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy