Magnetic metasurfaces properties in the near field regions

The potential for storage of a large quantity of water/hydrogen in the lower mantle has important implications for the dynamics and evolution of the Earth. A dense hydrous magnesium silicate called phase DÂ is a potential candidateÂ for such a hydrogen reservoir. Its MgO"“SiO2"“H2O form has been believed to be stable at lower-mantle pressures but only in low-temperature regimes such as subducting slabs because of decomposition below mantle geotherm. Meanwhile, the presence of Al was reported to be a key to enhancing the thermal stabilityÂ of phase D; however, the detailed Al-incorporation effect on its stability remains unclear. Here we report on Al-bearing phase D (Al-phase D) synthesized from a bridgmanite composition, with Al content expected in bridgmanite formed from a representative mantle composition, under over-saturation of water. We find that the incorporation of Al, despite smaller amounts, into phase D increases its hydrogen content and moreover extends its stability field not only to higher temperatures but also presumably to higher pressures. This leads to that Al-phase D can be one of the most potential reservoirs for a large quantity of hydrogen in the lower mantle. Further, Al-phase D formed by reaction between bridgmanite and water could play an important role in material transport in the lower mantle.

