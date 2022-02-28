ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPAM Systems (EPAM) Withdraws Q1 and Full Year 2022 Guidance due to Uncertainties Related to the Events in Ukraine

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it is withdrawing its first quarter and 2022 financial outlook due to heightened uncertainties and regional impacts resulting from military actions...

Newtown Software Outsourcing Company EPAM Evacuates Engineers from Ukraine

Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM Systems CEO.Image via Alexy Morozov at the Philadelphia Business Journal. EPAM Systems, the Newtown-based company with software engineers in the Ukraine, is responding quickly to the international danger to both its workforce and its ongoing ability to conduct business. Joseph N. DiStefano, in The Philadelphia Inquirer, reported the corporate concern for the welfare of all.
EPAM shares begin to rebound after dramatic selloff over 'heightened uncertainties' in Ukraine, Russia

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. slowly started to rebound on Tuesday, a day after the Bucks County software maker rattled investors by withdrawing its financial outlook over "heightened uncertainties" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Newtown-based company's stock dropped by 46% to $207.75 per share on Monday, its lowest point...
EPAM stock tumbles to lead S&P 500 losers after withdrawing guidance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc. EPAM, -44.57% tumbled 9.8% to pace all S&P 500 SPX, -1.53%. components in premarket losses, after the provider of digital platform engineering services said it was withdrawing its financial guidance as a result of "military actions" in Ukraine. The company had said in its fourth-quarter earnings report out Feb. 17 that it expected first-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion and 2022 revenue of at least $5.15 billion, which compared with the FactSet consensus at the end of January for first-quarter revenue of $1.11 billion and 2022 revenue of $4.87 billion. EPAM said in its 10-K annual report filing late Friday that its largest delivery centers were located in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. As of Dec. 31, it had 12,389 delivery professionals in Ukraine, 9,416 in Belarus and 8,933 in Russia. "EPAM's highest priority is the safety and security of its employees and their families in Ukraine. The company is proactively working to relocate its employees to lower risk locations in Ukraine and neighboring countries." The company stated on Monday. The stock, which tumbled 13.7% last week, is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since March 9, 2021. It has plunged 37.2% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 slipped 4.6%.
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
