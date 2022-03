Adobe easily outpaced its own guidance for revenue and earnings in FY21. Adobe (ADBE) owns some of the most well-known brands in the tech sector, ranging from PDF documents to Adobe Photoshop. The stock has historically commanded a generous premium to tech peers, especially on a growth-adjusted basis. The stock has dipped considerably in only a matter of months as it was not immune to the broader weakness in the tech sector. The stock is now trading at 32x forward earnings, with growth expected to continue consistently for many years. The company has been an aggressive buyer of its own stock, and I expect the share repurchase program to have even more influence at these lower prices. I rate the stock a buy with 18% to 20% annual returns expected over the next 3 years.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO