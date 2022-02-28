ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla factory near Berlin in final phase of approval process - local authority

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - The environmental ministry in the German state of Brandenburg is in the final phase of the approval process for Tesla's planned factory, a spokesperson said...

Benzinga

Tesla's Giga Berlin Factory Receives Final Environmental OK: What Investors Need To Know

The long-delayed Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Giga Berlin factory could soon start cranking out vehicles, augmenting the electric vehicle giant's global production capacity. What Happened: Tesla's Giga Berlin has received final environmental clearance, Bradenburg Minister-President Dietmar Woidke said at a Friday press conference. The final construction permit for the factory...
