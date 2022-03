Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for the 2015-built m/v Santa Barbara Capesize dry bulk vessel. The gross charter rate is $29,500 per day, for a period until minimum May 10, 2023, up to maximum July 10, 2023. The new charter period is expected to commence on March 15, 2022.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO