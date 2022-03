When Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series first hit the scene it was a pretty modest hit within the pages of Shueisha's Shonen Jump. The series truly started taking off in 2019 thanks to not only the success of the anime, but due to the wider availability of the manga around the world too. The first season felt like a warm up for what could be possible from the team at ufotable and director Haruo Sotozaki, who only had a few notable projects before jumping into a full Shonen Jump production. So it was safe to say that the anticipation was through the roof for the follow up.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO