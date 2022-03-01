XPEL, Inc. (XPEL) Misses Q4 EPS by 8c

According to Benzinga Pro data XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) posted a 25.54% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 2.34% over the previous quarter to $70.13 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest XPEL is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. XPEL reached earnings of $8.33 million and sales of $68.53 million in Q3.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO