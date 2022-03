Tool is a band that doesn't do many interviews but I have found some of the best and some rare interviews. I think one thing that all Tool fans appreciate about the band is, they typically let the music do the talking and do not do a lot of interviews. Even the singer Maynard James Keenan doesn't stand out front like most singers. He is usually on the left side of the stage in the back and it's usually dark where he is located and he just sings his parts while only addressing the crowd with very few words throughout the entire show.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO