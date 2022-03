The 38 Dividend Kings continue declining this year, collectively losing 2.25% during February. The Dividend Kings are an elite group of companies that have all paid and increased dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. There are multiple lists of dividend kings on the internet, some that include more than 40 companies. I have chosen to use the list provided by Suredividend.com because they offered a very good explanation for why certain companies should not be included such as Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO