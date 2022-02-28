ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

Debating Diets: What is the alkaline diet?

bcm.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking about starting a new diet? While the amount of information available can be overwhelming, it’s possible to find a diet that is safe, suitable and effective for your lifestyle. Erika Zoellner, senior registered dietitian at Baylor College of Medicine, discusses what you need to know about the...

blogs.bcm.edu

Comments / 0

marthastewart.com

The Best Foods to Eat If You Have Heart Disease

No matter how hectic our lives get, our health—specifically, our heart health—should always be a top priority. After all, we know that smoke-free, active lifestyle is the ticket to keeping our tickers working properly and to lowering heart disease profiles. However, if you already have cardiovascular disease, you are likely doing whatever you can to manage it. You might be having ongoing conversations with your cardiologist, taking medication, exercising safely, and re-thinking your diet. If you're not, we can help with that last point: In addition to maintaining a balanced lifestyle, introducing a few disease-fighting foods into the mix can also combat heart health problems, explain Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, a senior scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston (she also helped write the newest AHA Dietary Statement) and Bridgette Becker, a functional nutritionist, holistic health practitioner, and yoga instructor at The Ranch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
Daily Advance

Anti-inflammatory diets help relieve arthritis pain

Our bodies need proper nutrition to function at the best level. March is National Nutrition Month, so it’s a great time to begin putting a plan in place to assess your eating habits and make changes for your best overall health. This week, our focus is nutrition and how...
FITNESS
shefinds

Why People Who Eat This Carb After Noon Struggle To Lose Weight

While no foods should be completely “off limits” in a balanced diet, there is a direct correlation between certain foods–especially when consumed at a certain time of day–and weight gain. One of those is a common breakfast item that many of us with a sweet tooth might be inclined to reach for as a midday treat: pastries. Wait! These will almost certainly slow your weight loss progress, health experts warn.
DIETS
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
The Beacon Newspapers

To lose weight, never do this after 5 p.m.

Don’t worry, we aren’t going to tell you to stop eating after 5 p.m. However, you might be doing some things from early evening until you hit the hay that are preventing you from seeing the scale move. While a small, sustainable calorie deficit is needed for weight...
DIETS
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

Hippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding that...
GREENFIELD, MA
shefinds

Nutritionists Agree: This Is The Worst Food To Eat When You’re Struggling With Chronic Bloating

Bloating and inflammation are some of the most common skincare issues to struggle with as they can stem from a variety of underlying causes and vary in severity and duration. But no matter how common bloating may be, it’s never comfortable or ideal, and it may be worth making small adjustments to your diet in order to sideline chronic inflammation and soothe irritation.
NUTRITION
Harper's Bazaar

This is how long you need to hold a plank to see real results

Ever wondered how long you need to hold a plank to get results — without being in the pose for a second longer than you need to? Us too. We’re going to get into the details (there are a few factors to consider) but first: here’s why you should work your core with the staple move in the first place.
WORKOUTS
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
Telegraph

How to reset your midlife metabolism and lose weight

There is a new buzz-phrase being touted as the way to ditch the midlife extra pounds, as well as prevent chronic disease like Type 2 diabetes, without the need for a depressing diet regime. Forget soups, shakes and a life of no carbs, instead, experts say, we need to retrain our bodies to return to a more natural metabolic flexible state.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

