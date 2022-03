PHOTO GALLERY: Photos from Odessa College’s send-off ceremony for their men’s basketball team heading off to the NJCAA Region 5 Quarter Finals Basketball Tournament Thursday outside the oC Sports Center. The Wranglers are currently ranked number one in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference and are undefeated in conference play. The Wranglers will play against number four seed Collin County Community College, from the north conference at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. The tournament will be played at Frenship’s Tiger Pit in Wolforth and is a single elimination tournament. The tournament finishes with the championship game at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5. This is the first time in the history of the OC Men’s Basketball program that a team has gone undefeated in WJCAC play and the second WJCAC title in the last three years under Coach Kris Baumann.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO