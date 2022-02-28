ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Mock Draft Roundup For The 2022 NFL Draft

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
With the 2022 NFL Combine slated to start later this week, we are firmly in draft season. That also means that the mock drafts are coming fast and furious.

In most cases, first round mock drafts are the norm. You will, however, come across some multiple wrong mock drafts as well - usually in either the two or three round occasion. You might even find some four rounders if you are lucky. Anything more than that - well ... that’s a bit much.

Of those two day mock drafts (Rounds 1-3), two former Notre Dame football players frequent pretty consistently - safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Kyren Williams. While going through some of the more accredited members of the NFL Draft media, we can make some connections and sense patterns for landing spots for both Hamilton and Williams.

For Hamilton, the pattern is that he is going incredibly high. It seems the last taking point would just be how high.

All of NFL Network’s own Daniel Jeremiah, Pro Football Network and Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire had Hamilton coming off the board with the third overall pick to the Houston Texans.

A couple spots lower but still a tremendous range, Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports had the star safety going to the New York Giants with the fifth overall selection. Here’s from each had to say about Hamilton:

Daniel Jeremiah on Hamilton:

“I wouldn't be shocked if the Texans tried to trade down from this spot. They have so many needs. If they stay here, Hamilton's versatility and playmaking ability would make a lot of sense.”

Pro Football Network on Hamilton:

“The Houston Texans are a team devoid of talent on both sides of the ball. In addition to a lack of talent, they also have a raft of players set to hit free agency. Furthermore, they have lingering questions over the quarterback position, although it appears that they’re set to ride it out with Davis Mills."

Faced with this situation, the best course of action in the NFL Draft is to simply strike for the best player and build from there. In this 2022 NFL Mock Draft, that player is Hamilton. For my money, Hamilton is the best player in the class.

Forget “positional value” — he’s a unique size/speed/strength threat who provides exceptional coverage skills and the ability to impact the game as a downhill thumper.”

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling on Hamilton:

“The Lovie Smith era starts with a defensive stud here, though passing on Kayvon Thibodeaux might raise some eyebrows. Yes, pass rushers tend to be valued more highly than safeties, but Hamilton is simply the better overall prospect, and has the skill set to impact the game in just as many ways.”

CBS’s Tom Fornelli on Hamilton:

“This is a best player available projection. Safety isn't the Giants' most significant concern, but there aren't many teams in the NFL who couldn't use a player of Hamilton's caliber.”

Surprisingly those mock drafts were not as fond of Williams. For some context, Daniel Jeremiah’s mock draft was just a single round so it is not fully indicative of scope of opinion. But Jeremiah also did not have Williams among his Top 50 players on the board, which was published in early February.

In only one of the four did Williams get projected to be picked on day one or two.

The Pro Football Network had Williams coming off the board in the third round in their mock draft to the Arizona Cardinals. While he may be somewhat undervalued currently, the Combine offers a huge opportunity to make a big splash during his draft process.

There will be countless mock drafts from here until April. There will be a million scenarios and unknown situations to deal with. Hamilton and Williams hope to make huge jumps this week in Indianapolis.

