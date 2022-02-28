ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Restroom facility is added to Southwest Williamson County Regional Park

By Taylor Girtman
 9 days ago
A new restroom facility is open at Southwest Williamson County Regional Park in Leander. Williamson County officials held a ribbon-cutting for the new facility Feb. 25....

Community Impact Austin

Dripping Springs City Council approves 2 development waiver applications despite ongoing moratorium

Dripping Springs City Council approved moratorium waiver applications for Wenty’s Wine Bar and the Ariza multifamily development at its March 8 meeting. The Wenty’s Wine Bar property is approximately 1.7 acres located in the Dripping Springs extraterritorial jurisdiction, or ETJ. The development will include a 24,000-square-foot wine bar, two food truck pads and an outdoor stage. All of the buildings will be served by on-site septic and will not impact the city’s wastewater.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville mutually terminates contract with Acadian Ambulance Services after only two months

Just over two months after Acadian Ambulance Services began providing private emergency medical services to the city of Pflugerville, City Council voted to terminate its contract with the company. After an ongoing and contentious debate among officials and citizens centered on whether city should pay Travis County Emergency Services District...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Zoning changes nix patio homes, commercial development in north Frisco neighborhood; Tomball ISD considers staggering start times for all campuses and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of March 9. Note: The following stories were published March 7-8. Dallas-Fort Worth. Zoning provisions for patio homes and commercial development on roughly 38 acres in north Frisco have been changed...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock ISD board undecided regarding superintendent employment status, will reconvene March 21

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees voted not to approve a superintendent separation agreement during a March 8 meeting. The board conferred with its attorney in closed session regarding the inquiry carried out by an external investigator at the direction of the district's Texas Education Agency-assigned monitor, David Faltys, as well as a separation agreement for suspended Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Search for source of excess wastewater inflow continues in Round Rock

Round Rock Utilities Director Michael Thane provided an update regarding the city's increased inflow of wastewater during the City Council packet briefing March 8. The city announced on March 4 that its utilities department was investigating the possible source of excess inflow to its wastewater system, causing the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater System Treatment Plant to emit more treated effluent into Brushy Creek than permitted to by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Skybox Datacenters to build new data center in Pflugerville, invest up to $548M in city

Skybox Datacenters, a national data center development firm headquartered in Dallas, plans to build a new 141,000-square-foot data center in Pflugerville. Pflugerville City Council approved an economic development performance agreement between the Pflugerville Community Development Corp. and Skybox on March 8. As part of the agreement, the PCDC will provide...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Plans for new Tropical Smoothie Cafe and 4 more commercial projects filed recently in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto

Want to know about new businesses, restaurants and facilities coming soon? Be the first to find out about new construction and renovations in the area with this daily commercial project roundup. The following commercial projects have been filed recently in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Austin

4 medical practices now open in Cedar Park, Leander

These four medical practices have recently opened in the Cedar Park-Leander area. 1. Cedar Park Breast Center opened March 1 at the Cedar Park Regional Medical Center. The practice, led by Dr. Edward Bombach, will provide surgical care for benign and malignant breast disease. Consultations and surgical procedures will be performed in-office and at CPRMC. Bombach has 30 years of surgical experience and 15 years of breast surgical experience, according to CPRMC. The surgical practice is located at 1401 Medical Parkway, Bldg. B, Ste. 412C, Cedar Park. 512-379-3850. www.cedarparkphysicianassociates.com.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Lake Travis Chick-fil-A reopens dine-in area, playground

The Chick-fil-A located in Lake Travis has reopened its dining area and playground for customers. Located at 3600 RM 620 S., Ste. C, Bee Cave, the dine-in area of the restaurant closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the restaurant has since used drive-thru and pickup options instead. The restaurant is owned by Darryl Zavodny and celebrated its 17th anniversary in September. 512-263-5300.
BEE CAVE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New apartment complex now open; St. David's HealthCare investing $185M for new hospital in Kyle and other local business news

A new apartment complex, Citizen House Kyle, is now open with residents able to move in and preleasing set through July. The new complex, located at 3400 Kyle Crossing, Kyle, has 11 buildings with 342 total apartment homes with a mixture of one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 800-1,250 square feet. Amenities within the community include a pool, a dog park, a resident clubhouse, a coworking space and more. However, construction is ongoing on the property and is expected to be completed by the end of July. 512-645-8624. www.citizenhousekyle.com.
KYLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave chamber to name mascot

The Bee Cave Chamber of Commerce is creating quite the buzz with its new mascot that has yet to be named. The chamber invites anyone who would like to help name the bee to submit suggestions via its Facebook page. The bee has been active at local events such as...
BEE CAVE, TX
