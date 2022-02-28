Restroom facility is added to Southwest Williamson County Regional Park

These four medical practices have recently opened in the Cedar Park-Leander area. 1. Cedar Park Breast Center opened March 1 at the Cedar Park Regional Medical Center. The practice, led by Dr. Edward Bombach, will provide surgical care for benign and malignant breast disease. Consultations and surgical procedures will be performed in-office and at CPRMC. Bombach has 30 years of surgical experience and 15 years of breast surgical experience, according to CPRMC. The surgical practice is located at 1401 Medical Parkway, Bldg. B, Ste. 412C, Cedar Park. 512-379-3850. www.cedarparkphysicianassociates.com.
