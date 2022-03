Every Thursday, University President Jim Ryan invites students to run with him around Grounds. Beginning at 7:30 a.m. and leaving from the steps of Madison Hall, it’s time to lace up your running sneakers and participate in the weekly #RunWithJim. Not only is this a great opportunity to meet people within the University community, it is also a refreshing way to start your day with some movement. Plus, what could be better than running with President Ryan?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO