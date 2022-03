If you've ever made a family tree, there's a good chance you were able to track your lineage across several generations and at least a hundred years. While that might seem interesting enough, imagine if you were able to find out exactly where your distant relatives were up to 100,000 years ago. Thanks to scientists from the University of Oxford's Big Data Institute, who used genetics to create the largest human family tree ever made, that may be a possibility. The new research allows individuals to find out who their distant ancestors are, where they lived, and how they're related to everyone today, CNN reports.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO