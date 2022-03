Cold as it may be now, one thing is for certain: summer is coming. Now, warm up with the thought of spending a hot August night at The Gorge for an amazing show. LOS ANGELES (February 28, 2022) — Today, the 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks announced their highly anticipated return to the road with The Chicks Tour, set for summer 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on June 14 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO making stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, back-to-back nights in Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in George, WA at The Gorge on August 13.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO