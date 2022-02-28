Accurate data on vast U.S. private economy now available

Heading into year three of this pandemic, COVID-19's next chapter is still uncertain. Some optimistic experts believe that the Omicron variant represented the beginning of the shift from a pandemic to endemic. Other experts still urge caution, reminding the public that if the virus can mutate, it will. How the economy and society move on will be both rational and emotional and certainly not uniform around the world. Add to that, a global crisis with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the global condemnation of it, U.S. inflation, supply chain constraints, civil injustice, and the charged issues that further divide people, from politics to health mandates to conspiracy theories to social issues. What are some of the lessons we can learn to pave the way forward for a more productive, collaborative, and prosperous future?

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO