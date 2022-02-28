ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Accurate data on vast U.S. private economy now available

By Chris Preimesberger
ZDNet
 2 days ago

Middle-market companies -- the 99% of businesses making up 50% of the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) that rank somewhere between small mom-and-pops and humongous transnationals -- can be difficult to engage as a market and often are overlooked and underserved by IT service providers as a result. Many...

www.zdnet.com

Register Citizen

Top Industries for Job Seekers in 2022

The signs are there that 2022 is a great year to look for a new high-level job — thanks to the Great Resignation, companies are looking to replace those transient workers in director, VP, and even executive-level positions. But just because it’s a good time to look for work, doesn’t mean that prospects are equally good across all industries.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Microsoft buys Israeli marketing-analytics firm Oribi

Microsoft has purchased Israeli-based marketing analytics startup Oribi for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use Oribi's technology in its Linkedin marketing solutions platform, company officials announced on February 28. "Through the integration of Oribi's technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Growing sustainably: 3 industries where Google expects big changes

Businesses are always under pressure to grow. For some time now -- as regulators, investors, and customers have become more concerned about carbon emissions -- they've been under pressure to grow sustainably. Finally, in part because of that mounting pressure, the corporate world seems to be listening. A key reason...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Help wanted: New leaders to help organizations thrive in a post-pandemic economy

Heading into year three of this pandemic, COVID-19's next chapter is still uncertain. Some optimistic experts believe that the Omicron variant represented the beginning of the shift from a pandemic to endemic. Other experts still urge caution, reminding the public that if the virus can mutate, it will. How the economy and society move on will be both rational and emotional and certainly not uniform around the world. Add to that, a global crisis with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the global condemnation of it, U.S. inflation, supply chain constraints, civil injustice, and the charged issues that further divide people, from politics to health mandates to conspiracy theories to social issues. What are some of the lessons we can learn to pave the way forward for a more productive, collaborative, and prosperous future?
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

Better Pay Is Great for Retention. But What If Quarterly (or Even Annual) Salary Reviews Are a Nonstarter?

When you need to attract and retain high-performing talent, money talks. But you knew that. Now, in light of labor shortages and continuing inflation, some companies are abandoning annual raises in favor of more frequent--quarterly or biannual--pay reviews, the Wall Street Journal reported. Businesses that have adopted these compensation practices say that they've helped to retain employees in particularly hard-to-fill technology and manufacturing roles.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Toyota supplier reports cyberattack that halts production across Japan

Toyota has shut down production at 14 of its plants in Japan after a supplier reported a cyberattack, according to a statement provided to Reuters and the Associated Press. Toyota did not respond to multiple requests for comment but said the outages were the result of a "supplier system failure." Kojima Industries Corp, one of the car giant's suppliers, told Reuters that it was suffering from a cyberattack.
CARS
beckershospitalreview.com

Younger workers' wages growing faster than any age group

Among age groups, the youngest American workers are experiencing the largest wage gains as employers compete to fill staffing gaps in a tight labor market, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 28. Workers ages 16 to 24 saw a 10.6 percent increase in median hourly wages in January 2022 compared...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Black Employees Make Up Less Than 10% Of Tech Workers, These Nonprofits Are Trying To Change That

The tech sector is one of the leading industries that pledged to increase diversity amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement. However, two years later, little has changed. According to NBC Washington, Black talent in the tech sector is still significantly underrepresented as it accounts for less than 10% of the industry. Even worse, Black women make up less than 2% of tech workers.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Path Ahead For U.S. Economy

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CME's Top Economists Bluford Putnam and Erik Norland discuss if there will be surprises as the Fed ends asset purchases and raises rates to beat back inflation that has already raised market volatility.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Jamf reports $366.4 million in revenue for 2021, $103.8 million for Q4

Jamf, an Apple Enterprise Management company, this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that narrowly topped analysts' expectations. Revenue in the quarter rose 36%, year over year, to $103.8 million, yielding a net profit of 2 cents a share. Non-GAAP operating income for Q4 was $2.9 million. For the full...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
marketplace.org

Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

NetApp reports $1.61 billion in Q3 revenue

NetApp delivered better-than-expected third quarter results and said its "all-flash array annualized net revenue run rate reached an all-time high of $3.2 billion." The storage company reported third quarter revenue of $1.61 billion with net income of $330 million, or $1.10 a share. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter were $1.44 a share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC News

Trump's trade war payments to farmers needed more oversight, watchdog says

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's aid program for farmers hurt by the president's trade war with China should have received stricter oversight to ensure accurate payments, a government watchdog said Thursday. The Market Facilitation Program, launched by the Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, made payments in 2018 and...
POTUS

