Texas State

Texas vs. Baylor: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe #10 Baylor Bears are 11-2 against the #20 Texas Longhorns since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Baylor and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. Both teams seek...

www.cbssports.com

247Sports

No. 21 Texas loses final game at Erwin Center to No. 3 Baylor, 68-61

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the final Texas men’s basketball game ever at the Frank Erwin Center, but head coach Chris Beard and the 21st-ranked Longhorns hosting No. 3 Baylor on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN) has a whole lot more riding on it than merely bidding farewell to the arena that’s been the program’s home venue since 1977. Head coach Scott Drew and the Bears are right in the thick of the race for the conference championship while Texas (21-9, 10-6 Big 12) is looking to add onto an already solid NCAA Tournament resume and potentially achieve milestones not reached on the Forty Acres in almost a decade in addition to potentially spoiling Baylor’s (24-5, 12-4) hopes for a league title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Quick recap: No. 6 Kansas basketball falls to TCU on the road

Kansas basketball dropped its second-straight Big 12 game on Tuesday with a, 74-64, loss to TCU on the road. It was a back and forth game in the first half and KU entered the half with a one-point advantage. But in the second half, KU’s offense faltered and the Jayhawks went 9 for 31 from the field (29 percent) over the final 20 minutes. TCU led by as many as 12 points in the second half.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

TCU basketball bolsters NCAA Tournament resume with upset of Kansas, media stunned

With Tuesday night's 74-64 win over Kansas, TCU is trending exactly the way a team wants to on the first day of March, knocking off the No. 6 Jayhawks after upsetting Texas Tech over the weekend. For Kansas, the trend is heading in the opposite direction, with the Jayhawks squandering a two-game lead in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with back-to-back double-digit defeats.
KANSAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Thanks, TCU: Baylor men move into 1st place in Big 12 basketball race

FORT WORTH — Baylor vaulted into first place in the Big 12 men's basketball race as TCU knocked off No. 6 Kansas, 74-64, on Tuesday night. Mike Miles collected 19 points for the Horned Frogs as the Jayhawks lost their second straight game following an 80-70 loss to Baylor on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
WTRF

WVU hoops at Oklahoma: Tip time, TV info and more

The penultimate game of the regular season is coming up for WVU hoops. The Mountaineers will get their rematch with Oklahoma Tuesday night on the road before returning home for their regular season finale. Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s tilt:. West Virginia (14-15, 3-13) at...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

March Madness 2022: Texas Longhorns' loss to Baylor impacts seeding in CBS Sports bracketology update

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team played their final game at the Erwin Center on Monday night, dropping a hard-fought 68-61 decision to No. 3 Baylor. With just one game remaining in the regular season — at No. 6 Kansas on Saturday — Texas is firmly entrenched as the No. 4 seed heading into next week’s Big 12 Tournament, but the loss delivered a blow to the Longhorns’ March Madness seeding, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm.
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks basketball vs. TCU: Lineups, streaming info, time, facts and figures

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM) About No. 6 Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against the Horned Frogs, 22-2. The Jayhawks have won the last eight meetings between the teams. KU is 8-1 in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. … KU has won eight in a row against TCU in Fort Worth. Only loss at TCU was a 62-55 decision on Feb. 6, 2013. In the 2014-15 season, KU beat TCU, 64-61, in Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth while Schollmaier Arena was undergoing renovations… Bill Self is 19-2 against TCU as KU coach. … Self is 752-228 all-time, including 545-123 while at Kansas. ... KU has secured 10+ offensive rebounds in 17 games. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,471 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 228 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. Agbaji has scored in double figures in 27 games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the Bill Self era with Marcus Morris and Thomas Robinson. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 16 games this season and 23 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in 25 games. … David McCormack has eight double-doubles.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Rewind: Texas Tech 73, Kansas State 68

No one told Kansas State it was supposed to slide away on the South Plains of Lubbock, Texas, on Monday night. The penultimate game of the Big 12 Conference season brought out the fight in the Wildcats, and without quick guard Markquis Nowell who was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
LUBBOCK, TX
iheart.com

Texas Falls To Baylor

The Longhorns came up short against the defending NCAA champions. Texas fell 68-61 to Baylor in Austin. The Longhorns dropped to 21-and-9 have split their last four games. Elsewhere, Number-12 Texas Tech bounced back with a 73-68 victory over Kansas State in Lubbock. The Red Raiders have won five of their last six and improved to 23-and-7.
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

TCU 2nd win in row over top-10 team, 74-64 over No. 6 Kansas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU is off to a good start in March, and the Horned Frogs pretty much know for sure now that they will be part of the madness of the NCAA Tournament. Sixth-ranked Kansas has consecutive losses for the first time this season while still...
FORT WORTH, TX

