Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Kansas State 14-14; Texas Tech 22-7 The #9 Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are out to keep their 17-game home win streak...

www.cbssports.com

Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners jump to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after wins over TCU, Kansas State

Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) moved up one spot to No. 19 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Sooners went 2-0 last week. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, OU completed its two-game season sweep of TCU with a 92-57 win in Fort Worth before defeating Kansas State 72-69 last Saturday in Norman. The victory over the Wildcats was the Sooners’ fourth victory on a game-winner after senior guard Taylor Robertson sank a 3-pointer as time expired.
NORMAN, OK
WacoTrib.com

Thanks, TCU: Baylor men move into 1st place in Big 12 basketball race

FORT WORTH — Baylor vaulted into first place in the Big 12 men's basketball race as TCU knocked off No. 6 Kansas, 74-64, on Tuesday night. Mike Miles collected 19 points for the Horned Frogs as the Jayhawks lost their second straight game following an 80-70 loss to Baylor on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
247Sports

TCU basketball bolsters NCAA Tournament resume with upset of Kansas, media stunned

With Tuesday night's 74-64 win over Kansas, TCU is trending exactly the way a team wants to on the first day of March, knocking off the No. 6 Jayhawks after upsetting Texas Tech over the weekend. For Kansas, the trend is heading in the opposite direction, with the Jayhawks squandering a two-game lead in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with back-to-back double-digit defeats.
KANSAS STATE
Merced Sun-Star

No. 12 Texas Tech undefeated at home with win over K-State

Davion Warren and 12th-ranked Texas Tech had a perfect ending at home. Warren's 23 points included the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left, and the Red Raiders finished undefeated on their home court with a 73-68 win over Kansas State in a back-and-forth game Monday night. “Nobody has beat us at...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

March Madness 2022: Texas Longhorns' loss to Baylor impacts seeding in CBS Sports bracketology update

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team played their final game at the Erwin Center on Monday night, dropping a hard-fought 68-61 decision to No. 3 Baylor. With just one game remaining in the regular season — at No. 6 Kansas on Saturday — Texas is firmly entrenched as the No. 4 seed heading into next week’s Big 12 Tournament, but the loss delivered a blow to the Longhorns’ March Madness seeding, according to CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 73-68 loss at Texas Tech

Kansas State cannot seem to catch a break. The Wildcats battled to 11 ties against 12th-ranked Texas Tech but the final minute belonged to the Red Raiders in a 73-68 victory. Davion Warren and Bryson Williams were a solid 1-2 punch for Tech as it closed out an 18-0 home record for 2021-22. But the Red Raiders had not been challenged anything like this, even in conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks basketball vs. TCU: Lineups, streaming info, time, facts and figures

When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM) About No. 6 Kansas (23-5, 12-3 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series against the Horned Frogs, 22-2. The Jayhawks have won the last eight meetings between the teams. KU is 8-1 in Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. … KU has won eight in a row against TCU in Fort Worth. Only loss at TCU was a 62-55 decision on Feb. 6, 2013. In the 2014-15 season, KU beat TCU, 64-61, in Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center in Fort Worth while Schollmaier Arena was undergoing renovations… Bill Self is 19-2 against TCU as KU coach. … Self is 752-228 all-time, including 545-123 while at Kansas. ... KU has secured 10+ offensive rebounds in 17 games. … Ochai Agbaji has 1,471 career points which puts him at 26th on the all-time KU scoring list. His 228 career three-point field goals have him at seventh on the all-time KU list. Agbaji has scored in double figures in 27 games, which is tied for the fourth-longest streak in the Bill Self era with Marcus Morris and Thomas Robinson. Agbaji has scored at least 20 points in 16 games this season and 23 times in his career. … Christian Braun has scored in double figures in 25 games. … David McCormack has eight double-doubles.
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

Texas Falls To Baylor

The Longhorns came up short against the defending NCAA champions. Texas fell 68-61 to Baylor in Austin. The Longhorns dropped to 21-and-9 have split their last four games. Elsewhere, Number-12 Texas Tech bounced back with a 73-68 victory over Kansas State in Lubbock. The Red Raiders have won five of their last six and improved to 23-and-7.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Rewind: Texas Tech 73, Kansas State 68

No one told Kansas State it was supposed to slide away on the South Plains of Lubbock, Texas, on Monday night. The penultimate game of the Big 12 Conference season brought out the fight in the Wildcats, and without quick guard Markquis Nowell who was sidelined with a hamstring injury.
LUBBOCK, TX
AllSooners

Oklahoma Sets Date for Start of Spring Practice

The calendar has shifted to March which means spring practices for teams all around the country are quickly approaching. On Wednesday, Oklahoma officially announced when their spring camp would get underway with the first practice set for Tuesday, Mar. 22. This comes the week following spring break for classes, which...
NORMAN, OK
CBS Sports

North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
SYRACUSE, NY
Wichita Eagle

Three things we learned from Kansas State’s narrow road loss against Texas Tech

It’s too bad close losses don’t count for something in college basketball. Kansas State might still be in the running for an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament if those helped their resume in the eyes of the selection committee, especially after what happened during its game against No. 12 Texas Tech on Monday at United Supermarkets Arena.
LUBBOCK, TX
Hutch Post

TCU wins over KU Tuesday

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. had 19 points and six assists as TCU solidified its once-shaky NCAA Tournament resume by beating sixth-ranked Kansas 74-64. It was the Horned Frogs' second consecutive win over a top-10 team. TCU secured the game in a stretch when Miles made...
COLLEGE SPORTS

